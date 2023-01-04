How to Watch and Listen

Presented by

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 8, 2023

Jan 04, 2023 at 04:07 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Browns_22_Watch&Listen_2560x1440 (6)

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. EST at Acrisure Stadium.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 7-9 and coming off a 24-10 win over the Commanders. The Steelers are 8-8 and coming off a 16-13 win over the Ravens.
  • The Steelers lead the all-time regular season series, 77-66-1. The Browns won the last game, 29-17, in Week 3 of this season on Sept. 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Storylines to Watch

  • Playing Spoiler - The Browns have an opportunity to eliminate the Steelers from playoff contention with a win. They would also give Mike Tomlin his first losing season with the team in his 15 years as their head coach.
  • First Sweep Since '88 - A win by the Browns would complete their first season series sweep of the Steelers since 1988.
  • Defense vs. Pickett - The Browns will face Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett for the first time. Pickett was drafted by the Steelers with the 20th overall pick in the draft and is 6-5 as a starter this season.

Watch on TV

Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland

Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: TBD

NFL+

• Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 9:00 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map

Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @AnthonyPoisal, @NathanZegura

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

Related Content

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders on Jan. 1, 2023

news

Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints on Dec. 24, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 17, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 12, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans on Dec. 4, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 27, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills on Nov. 20, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins on Nov. 13, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on Oct. 31, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 23, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream  New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns on Oct. 16, 2022

Advertising