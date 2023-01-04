Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. EST at Acrisure Stadium.
Matchup
- The Browns are 7-9 and coming off a 24-10 win over the Commanders. The Steelers are 8-8 and coming off a 16-13 win over the Ravens.
- The Steelers lead the all-time regular season series, 77-66-1. The Browns won the last game, 29-17, in Week 3 of this season on Sept. 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Storylines to Watch
- Playing Spoiler - The Browns have an opportunity to eliminate the Steelers from playoff contention with a win. They would also give Mike Tomlin his first losing season with the team in his 15 years as their head coach.
- First Sweep Since '88 - A win by the Browns would complete their first season series sweep of the Steelers since 1988.
- Defense vs. Pickett - The Browns will face Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett for the first time. Pickett was drafted by the Steelers with the 20th overall pick in the draft and is 6-5 as a starter this season.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland
Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: TBD
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 9:00 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
