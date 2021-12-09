News & Notes: Browns 'working through' punter options for Sunday vs. Ravens

Replacements for Walker

In addition to Gillan, the Browns placed LB Anthony Walker Jr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, and they're planning on relying on internal options to fill the possible void for Sunday.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods said Malcolm Smith, who has been one of the Browns' leading tacklers in nearly every game this season, could see a bigger role, in addition to rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Elijah Lee. LBs Sione Takitaki and Mack Wilson are available for Woods, too, although it's worth noting that Smith previously filled in for Walker in Weeks 2-4 when Walker was out with a hamstring injury.

"Malcolm is a veteran," Woods said. "He's played a long time in this league and in this system for us on and off based on injuries. I'm very comfortable regardless of the situation."

Covering Andrews

The Browns surrendered two big plays in their previous game against the Ravens, and both were passes caught by the same player: TE Mark Andrews.

Andrews caught four passes for 65 yards and one touchdown. One pass was a 39-yard grab that was miraculously caught despite Andrews drawing a pass interference penalty. The other was a 13-yard touchdown catch that came three plays later when Andrews was wide open in the end zone.

The Browns defense has frequently pointed to both plays when asked where they could've been better in the 16-10 defeat, so it makes a lot of sense for the group to place an even higher emphasis on guarding Baltimore's Pro Bowl tight end for the rematch Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.