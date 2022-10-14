News & Notes

News & Notes: Greedy Williams feels 'crisp and clean' and ready to help Browns secondary

Williams could see a large role in his season debut due with Denzel Ward ruled out Sunday against the Patriots

Oct 14, 2022 at 04:35 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns lost one of their cornerbacks and will return another just in time for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Denzel Ward was ruled out with a concussion, which he sustained last week against the Chargers, but Greedy Williams, who returned to practice last week from a hamstring injury, is set to come off injured reserve and make his season debut.

"Everything has been crisp and clean," Williams said. "Just out there making plays and re-establishing myself. I build that trust back with the team, and they see I'm ready. That's all that matters."

Williams is ready to fill whatever role the Browns will ask for him to replace Ward, although that job could be split between him, second-year vet Greg Newsome II and rookie CB M.J. Emerson Jr. as Williams re-acclimates to NFL speed. He said that process will "probably take about one day, and I'm ready to go after that."

The Browns on Sunday could certainly use the version of Williams that helped them last year — he totaled a career-high 10 pass breakups, which was tied with Ward for the team-lead and snagged the first two interceptions of his career. A second-round pick in 2019, Williams has been itching to build off the big year.

"Very excited," Williams said twice. "Can't wait."

Praise for Pocic

Ethan Pocic has made a smooth transition as a starter on the Browns' offensive line and has worked well with the array of pull blocks and blocking moves required with the offense, according to offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

"He came in here, and our system is a little bit different in the way that we teach it and the technique that we use, but he transitioned well," Callahan said. "His ability to absorb these techniques and then come out and start to execute them, that was real progress."

Pro Football Focus has given Pocic a 74.1 blocking grade for the season with grades of 67.6 in pass blocking and 72.8 in run blocking.

The run blocks for Pocic often include pulling, which means moving beyond his initial position at the line of scrimmage and running upfield to clear defenders out of his designated zone for RBs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. His contributions have helped the Browns boast the league's top run game through five weeks.

Pocic said he's used the maneuver more with the Browns this year than at any other point of his six-year career.

"It's definitely something fun we get to do, just going out in space," he said. "You just have to be an athlete. You need to use your athleticism and trust it."

No decision yet on Deion

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the Browns still weren't ready to decide if newly-acquired LB Deion Jones will suit up Sunday against the Patriots.

The Browns traded for Jones on Monday as they look to improve their defense and recover from back-to-back weeks where they've allowed over 200 rushing yards. Jones, a Pro Bowler in 2017, had 137 tackles with the Falcons last season.

"He's working hard," Stefanski said. "We'll see about the game, but I know this: He's working very hard in the meeting room and working very hard on the field. We'lll see how it goes over the next 48 hours."

Advertising