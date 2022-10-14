Injury Report: Browns rule out DE Jadeveon Clowney, CB Denzel Ward vs. Patriots

The Browns will still receive a lift, however, in the cornerbacks room with the return of Greedy Williams, who practiced for the second consecutive week after missing the first six games of the season due to a hamstring injury. Stefanski said Williams will return from injured reserve this week.

"We will see obviously what he can give us," Stefanski said. "Throughout the season, you're going to use all of those guys, so it's really all hands on deck."

Williams and third-round rookie CB M.J. Emerson Jr. will fill in for Ward, who suffered his concussion last week against the Chargers. Emerson delivered a big stop for the defense last week with a pass breakup on fourth down in the final minutes.

"With him, I go back to the spring, I really do," Stefanski said. "He impressed us right away in understanding of techniques. Obviously, a physically gifted kid. Played well in the preseason. Carried it over into games. He's a rookie. He's going to continue to get better. He's going to have some things that he's seeing for the first time. That's no surprise when you're dealing with rookies. I like how he's wired. I think he understands how we want to play."

Clowney will miss his third game of the season and first since he initially returned in Week 5 from an ankle injury that sidelined him for two games.

"I don't know that I want to get into specifics with injuries," Stefanski said. "Just felt like (Clowney) couldn't make it this week."

OT Joe Haeg (concussion) was also ruled out. The backup tackle suffered his second concussion of the season in practice, and Stefanski said the team will proceed carefully with his recovery.