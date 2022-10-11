M.J. Emerson Jr. 'knew the ball was coming' on huge 4th-down stop

The fact that Emerson succeeded against Williams provided the best example yet of why the Browns drafted him in the third round for their first pick of the draft.

Few draft analysts expected the Browns to target a cornerback in the first few rounds given the depth they already had at the position with Ward, Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams and A.J. Green. Emerson, however, was one of the tallest cornerbacks of the draft class and showed at Mississippi State that he could use that size to his advantage — his height and long arms allowed him to push receivers off their route at the line of scrimmage and gave him better odds at deflecting passes.

He could also match up evenly with the biggest receivers in the league.

That's why Emerson was eager to go against Williams in such a pivotal moment. Shut him down, and his trust with the team would grow even more.

"Mike Williams, he's a great receiver," Emerson said. "He's big, physical. Obviously, I'm big and physical. I was excited to line up against him whenever I could."

Emerson won — and might've earned himself into a bigger role in the process.

With Ward sidelined due to his concussion, Emerson would move a spot up the depth chart if Ward is unable to play Sunday against the Patriots. CB Greedy Williams was designated to return to practice last week from a hamstring injury that sidelined him all season, but Emerson would still likely garner a heavy snap count even if Williams returns.

That's fine with Emerson, who's hungry for more opportunities in critical moments.

"I'm getting comfortable, just trying to catch that groove," he said. "I feel like I have a lot to improve, and I will keep improving. I feel like I'm doing the best I can, honestly."

Emerson delivered Sunday on his biggest opportunity yet, and he knows more of them are coming his way as a result.