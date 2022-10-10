News & Notes: Browns will do 'everything we can' to address run defense issues

The Browns have several areas of improvement they must address after another gut-wrenching defeat in Week 5 — the loss was the third game this year they've gone into the fourth quarter with a lead and lost it.

Run defense is at the top of the list.

The Chargers totaled 238 rushing yards against the Browns, the second straight opponent to have crossed the 200-yard mark against them. RB Austin Ekeler totaled a career-high 173 yards, and his 71-yard gash on the Chargers' second drive of the game foreshadowed the rough day that was ahead for the defense.

"We've got to own it, and we've got to fix it," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We have to make sure we look at everything. There's nothing you can't look at. We have to be intentional about that because until you stop it, teams are going to always continue to do that."

The Browns are 28th in the league in run defense after five games, a ranking far lower than what was expected from the group after it retained nine of its 11 starters from last season. Expectations were high on that side of the ball to begin the year because of the way the defense finished last season — the Browns limited opponents to 26 or less points in all but one of the final 11 games and were a top-five defense in the NFL.

But the results so far have been a stark contrast. After an excellent effort to hold RB Christian McCaffrey to 33 yards in Week 1, the Browns have shown regression and allowed opponents to rush for 90 or more yards every week since, including 440 yards the last two weeks.

Players and coaches alike are searching for solutions.

"We have to fix it quickly," Stefanski said. "We have a lot of guys who have played really good football for us. I know they want to get it fixed. I know we as coaches do, as well. We will look at it, and we will just make sure that we do everything we can to get it fixed and fixed quickly."

One answer might come from a player the Browns acquired Monday morning.

Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones joined the Browns in a trade with the Falcons and should provide some stability in the middle part of the defense. Jones is a seventh-year veteran who was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2017 and has tallied at least 100 tackles in five of the last six NFL seasons.

Jones has spent the first five weeks on injured reserve due to shoulder surgery he received over the offseason but is eligible to be designated to return to practice. Stefanski said he'll arrive at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Tuesday and will be evaluated.