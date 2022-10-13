What the Patriots are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Patriots, we're checking out what they're saying in New England about the game.
Offensively, with Coach [Kevin] Stefanski and Coach [Bill] Callahan this is a very good, very talented group and a very well coached unit, especially on the offensive line. They're probably as good as anybody we'll see. They really know what they're doing. Their fundamentals and techniques are very good. We had trouble with them last year. Everybody has trouble with them. Patriots HC Bill Belichick on the Browns' offensive line
They have a great running game with play action passes. They're not in a lot of long yardage situations. He does a nice job at stepping up in the pocket. He's gotten the ball to their receivers, their skill guys including [Kareem] Hunt. Hunt's had a lot of production in the passing game as well. He's probably got 300 yards rushing or whatever it is. Good decision making and hasn't turned the ball over. Belichick on the ways Browns QB Jacoby Brissett complimented the skill positions
He gets some scramble yards and gets the ball to [Amari] Cooper, [Donovan] Peoples-Jones, [Kareem] Hunt. Obviously, [David] Njoku. So, he does a nice job of running the offense and scoring whatever it is 26 points a game. That's part of the quarterback's job to score points. Belichick on Brissett
He gets the most out of every block and then he's very hard to get on the ground. He plays with good ball security. He gets those explosive plays. He gets a lot of tough yards and consistent yards. He's really good and he's got a good group in front of him. They absolutely know what they're doing. They handle defensive challenges as well as anybody with stunts, alignments, and blitzes. They waxed us pretty good last year especially early in the game. So, I'd say we've got our work cut out for us. Belichick on Browns RB Nick Chubb
We know Cleveland is going to run the ball to open their pass game. They're going to continue to run the ball. Safety Devin McCourty on the Browns' offense
They got Hunt, and they run it any which way they feel like it. When those guys get in the open field, it's a problem. We've been harping on it the last few weeks. Safety Adrian Phillips on the Browns' run game
This is a great team. They have two powerful backs, very fast and elusive, strong offensive linemen and tight ends. I know the one thing they hang their hat on is the run game, and our job is to stop the run. DE Deatrich Wise on the Browns