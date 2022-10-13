News & Notes: Mike Priefer says K Cade York 'will be just fine' after two misses vs. Chargers

Head coach Kevin Stefanski kept his response short when he was asked Wednesday if he had any concern about rookie K Cade York's confidence after he missed two kicks, including a game-winner, last week against the Chargers.

"No," he said. "I don't."

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer echoed the same message Thursday about York, who couldn't recall in his postgame interview Sunday ever missing two kicks in the same game.

"He will be just fine," Priefer said. "He's a very talented young man, as you guys know. He has stood up big for us before, and he will again in the future."

Priefer's confidence in York stems from what he's done before Week 5 — no one with the Browns has forgotten about the 58-yard game winner he nailed in the final seconds of Week 1 against the Panthers. Since then, he's nailed three attempts from inside 40 yards and has gone 1-for-3 on kicks beyond 40 yards. He hit a 45-yarder against the Falcons before mis-hits against the Chargers from 45 and 54 yards, the latter of which was the game-winning attempt. He's also gone 13-of-15 on extra-point attempts.

York's 54-yard miss against the Chargers narrowly missed to the right of the goalposts but still had plenty of power. The kick, of course, was a failure because it didn't go in, but Priefer thought York still hit the ball square.

"He hit (it) very well," Priefer said. "It had followed his line. His line was just a little bit too far to the right. I thought he hit the ball well there."

Tweaking a line is far easier than fixing a mechanical issue, which is why Priefer believes York should bounce back.

York, of course, is still quite young at 21 years old and was never realistically expected to enter the NFL nailing every kick, and Priefer thinks a bad game could actually be used as a stepping stone to build more confidence if York is able to rebound Sunday against the Patriots.