Deion Jones 'can't wait to see' how he can help Browns defense

At 27 years old and in his seventh NFL season, Jones is the second-most experienced player on the defense behind Jadeveon Clowney. He's capable of playing both as an inside and outside linebacker and appeared willing to be the next green-dot player for the defense as the play-call relayer, a role that was previously held by Walker before his injury.

"I've done it, so yeah, I can do it," he said. "It's about applying yourself, studying, making sure you know everything."

Safety John Johnson III said he hadn't previously met Jones before he joined the team, but he knew about him because of the production he had with the Falcons.

"I think he's a guy that everybody knows even if you don't really watch Atlanta," Johnson said. "You still know that guy, just from him running around and making plays. Anytime you get a guy like that on your defense, it can always help."

The Browns are hoping to have him ready Sunday against the Patriots, although it's still too soon to gauge if he'll be ready both physically and mentally as he learns the defensive playbook.

Stefanski wouldn't rule out Jones for the game and said the Browns will first see how he does in practices this week. Jones has plenty of work ahead of him, too, to learn the different terminology of the defensive playbook, but he expects that to be a quick process for a player as seasoned as Jones.

"Deion is a very smart football player, very intelligent," Stefanski said. "(He's) been in a similar system, so we'll see how much he can catch up. We just really got to meeting with him yesterday, so it's a crash course when you acquire a player midseason. We'll see what he can handle."

Jones is ready to tackle anything.