Joe Woods believes Browns defense will improve 'if we all work together'

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday the Browns were going to place "extra emphasis" on tackling after poor technique plagued the defense all afternoon against the Chargers. The accentuation has come in the form of a tackling circuit to open practice Wednesday and a video reel Woods compiled of all the missed tackles the defense has had this season.

Woods reviewed the tape with the entire defense and said the reel was about 15 plays long.

"I think we have to understand that you have to have a tackling plan and understand what type of tackle you need to make," Woods said. "Do I have the guy in the hole, and he has nowhere to go? Or is he in the open field, and I've got to put myself in position and get the guy on the ground."

The Browns know they can't afford to have another rough day against the run at this point in the season, and it's critical for them to solve their issues before they welcome the Patriots to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.

New England RB Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a career-high 161 yards last week against the Lions, and it's a safe bet that head coach Bill Belichick will give him an ample load of carries against the Browns, who remember Stevenson well from when he totaled 100 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-7 loss in Week 10 last season.

"The coaches are able to put him in the places that he needs to be in reference to the runs, the schemes, how the linemen pull and how the offense is just set up," LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said. "They will be looking to run the ball, and we will be looking to execute on our responsibilities."

The Browns could receive some help in the middle Sunday from newly-acquired LB Deion Jones, who practiced with the team for the first time Wednesday after Cleveland traded for him in a deal with Atlanta. Jones had 137 tackles last season with the Falcons and had yet to play this year due to offseason shoulder surgery, but the Browns are working to bring the seventh-year veteran up to speed with the playbook and ready for action.

"It's really day to day," Woods said. "We know he understands the scheme, but it's the terminology and it's getting the reps. We're going to take it day by day and make a decision at the end of the week."

Woods knows, however, that one player won't spark a massive shift in the defense — that needs to come from the leadership of the coaches and the talented players the Browns already carry.

And Woods is confident the Browns have it in them to perform better.