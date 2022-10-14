Myles Garrett 'ready for another round' to correct defensive woes

Increased pressure on the QB should help, too.

The Browns are tied for 24th in the league with nine sacks, a number that seems low for a defensive line that holds two Pro Bowlers in Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. Garrett has three of those sacks, and he admitted that he hasn't played at the level he had hoped so far this season.

"As far as playmaking, I'm not having as many opportunities to make as many plays as I want to," he said. "I'm not being the dominant force that I know that I can be. I know it's a combination of things. Not all of them are in my control, so I can only play my position and play it to the best of my ability."

Garrett has been the most double-teamed edge rusher in the NFL and will face another heavy dose of them against the Patriots.

DE Jadeveon Clowney was ruled out Sunday due to ankle, knee and elbow injuries, which means Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will send plenty of blocking help in Garrett's direction as a result. Garrett is certain that Belichick "will have something very special for us and probably for me" and takes the game plans as a sign of respect.

But he knows he must continue to adapt and find ways to make plays.