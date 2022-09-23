News & Notes: Jack Conklin felt 'great and comfortable' in return from knee injury

The Browns' run game was at its best in their 29-17 win Thursday night against the Steelers, and much of that success can be attributed to the offensive line returning one of its core blockers for the first time this season.

OT Jack Conklin was back at right tackle following a lengthy recovery from the torn right patella tendon that ended his season in Week 12 last year. With Conklin back, the Browns started four of their five top O-line starters for the first time — C Nick Harris, who is out for the season with a torn ACL injury was the only missing starter — and mowed throw the Steelers defense with their typical display of pull blocks and shoves in the trenches.

The group cleared paths for 171 rushing yards, a superb total that was stunningly the Browns' lowest of the season so far. They've generated 572 rushing yards already this year, which is their highest total through three games since 1958.

Conklin's return was a huge reason why they kept the momentum going.

"I appreciate the team letting me get my health back to where I can come out tonight at full strength," he said. "I felt great and comfortable out there. Could not be happier with how the team played. Great team win."

Conklin was ruled out for the first two games of the season as the Browns took a cautious approach in bringing him back. He had been a limited participant in practices dating all the way back to the first week of training camp, but the patience paid off Sunday with Conklin allowing zero sacks and earning a respectable 69.0 grade from Pro Football Focus.