Social media reacts to another huge performance from Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb has opened the first three games of 2022 with three straight rushing clinics.

With 141 yards in Week 1, 87 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2 and 113 yards in Week 3, the fifth-year workhorse RB is off to his best start yet in his Browns career — and the whole world watched him work his craft on a primetime stage Thursday night.

There's no denying from anyone who's watched Chubb this season that he's one of, if not the most dangerous rusher in the NFL, and the reactions on social media Thursday only further confirmed that notion.