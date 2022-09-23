Team Coverage

Social media reacts to another huge performance from Nick Chubb

Chubb continued his torrid start to 2022 on a primetime stage

Sep 23, 2022 at 11:47 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

092322_ChubbSocial

Nick Chubb has opened the first three games of 2022 with three straight rushing clinics.

With 141 yards in Week 1, 87 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2 and 113 yards in Week 3, the fifth-year workhorse RB is off to his best start yet in his Browns career — and the whole world watched him work his craft on a primetime stage Thursday night.

There's no denying from anyone who's watched Chubb this season that he's one of, if not the most dangerous rusher in the NFL, and the reactions on social media Thursday only further confirmed that notion.

We compiled some of the best reactions from league analysts, fans and more:

