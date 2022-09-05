News & Notes: Jack Conklin has chance to play Week 1

The Browns are waiting to see how OT Jack Conklin does in practice this week before determining his status for Sunday's season-opening game against the Panthers.

But according to head coach Kevin Stefanski, Conklin — who has spent the offseason rehabbing from his season-ending knee injury in 2021 — has a chance to play.

"(We) definitely want to see how today's practice went," Stefanski said. "It's all about, for Jack, stacking days on top of each other, back-to-back practices and those types of things."

Conklin, a 2020 First Team All-Pro, would add reliability to the offensive line as the offense looks to open strong against the Panthers, who finished second in the league last year in total defense. Conklin has been available in practice since the beginning of training camp but has been eased back, spending some days as a participant in most drills and others on the sideline for a rest day.

The Browns also added another offensive tackle to their depth chart Monday with the signing of Joe Haeg, also a seventh-year veteran who has totaled 40 career starts in Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh. Haeg joins Chris Hubbard and James Hudson III as backup options to Jedrick Wills Jr. and Conklin.

Haeg played 12 games with the Steelers last year and was given a 67.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. Stefanski said the Browns will be able to use him at both tackle positions.