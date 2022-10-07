News & Notes

News & Notes: Jedrick Wills Jr. looking to build off 'very solid' Week 4 performance

Wills played one of the best games of his season against Atlanta, and the Browns need him to repeat that performance against Khalil Mack

Oct 07, 2022 at 04:12 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt believed Jedrick Wills Jr. was one of the top offensive performers last week against the Falcons.

"I think Jed probably played one of his best games of the year for us last (week)," Van Pelt said Thursday. "He was physical. He was really good in pass pro and strong in the run game."

With zero sacks allowed in 73 snaps, Wills agreed.

"I think I played a very, very solid game," Wills said. "Graded out probably the highest I have a minute."

Pro Football Focus graded Wills, a third-year veteran and 10th overall pick from 2020, at a solid 76.1 overall offensive grade, his highest of the year. He earned an 80.5 grade in run blocking and 76.1 in pass blocking, and his biggest play was arguably a block he delivered a few yards past the line of scrimmage that cleared a path for Nick Chubb's 28-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against the Falcons.

Chubb wasn't touched by a defender on the play and squeezed behind Wills to escape for the run.

"(Wills) is playing really well," G Joel Bitonio said. "I think the last game was one of his better games here in Cleveland. Just really on top of his assignments and getting his job done."

Wills has shown an improvement in both run and pass blocking through four games this season and has been one reason why the Browns' offense has clicked several times through four games. He leads all offensive tackles in the league with a pass block win rate of 97 percent, per ESPN, and has allowed two sacks in 285 snaps, according to PFF.

But Wills faces his biggest challenge yet this season in Week 5.

Chargers DE Khalil Mack, a six-time Pro Bowler, has still been a handful for offensive tackles in his ninth NFL season and will line up across from Wills on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mack has five sacks in four games, including three in Week 1 against the Raiders, and will be one of the best edge rushers the Browns face all season.

"A very crafty veteran," Wills said. "Very strong. Causes a lot of havoc if you don't pay enough attention to him, so have to go out there, get on him early and try to control the game."

Matchups against Pro Bowlers are how young offensive tackles can prove they've taken a leap in their game, and Wills, 23, displayed his readiness for the challenge with his impact in Week 4.

"I think it's more important to keep it going because you can't get complacent and it can turn into a bad week," he said. "Really just trying to carry on to next week, this coming week and so on and so forth."

Photos: Chargers Week Practice

Check out photos of players and coaches working to prepare for the teams regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
1 / 74

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
2 / 74

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
3 / 74

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
4 / 74

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
5 / 74

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
6 / 74

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
7 / 74

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
8 / 74

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
9 / 74

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
10 / 74

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
11 / 74

Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
12 / 74

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
13 / 74

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
14 / 74

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
15 / 74

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
16 / 74

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
17 / 74

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
18 / 74

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
19 / 74

Wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
20 / 74

Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
21 / 74

Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
22 / 74

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
23 / 74

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
24 / 74

Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
25 / 74

Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
26 / 74

Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
27 / 74

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
28 / 74

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
29 / 74

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
30 / 74

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
31 / 74

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
32 / 74

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
33 / 74

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
34 / 74

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
35 / 74

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
36 / 74

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
37 / 74

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (41) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
38 / 74

Running back John Kelly (41) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
39 / 74

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
40 / 74

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
41 / 74

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
42 / 74

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
43 / 74

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
44 / 74

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
45 / 74

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
46 / 74

Wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
47 / 74

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
48 / 74

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
49 / 74

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Michael Woods' cleats during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
50 / 74

Wide Receiver Michael Woods' cleats during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sam Kamara (92) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
51 / 74

Linebacker Sam Kamara (92) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
52 / 74

Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
53 / 74

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
54 / 74

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle David Moore (60) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
55 / 74

Defensive tackle David Moore (60) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
56 / 74

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
57 / 74

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
58 / 74

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
59 / 74

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
60 / 74

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
61 / 74

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
62 / 74

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
63 / 74

Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
64 / 74

Wide Receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
65 / 74

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
66 / 74

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
67 / 74

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
68 / 74

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
69 / 74

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
70 / 74

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
71 / 74

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
72 / 74

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
73 / 74

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.
74 / 74

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 5, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Good luck, Guardians

As head coach Kevin Stefanski walked to the podium inside the media room Friday, Game 1 of the Guardians' WIld Card Series played on the two TVs above the microphone.

Stefanski wished the Guardians good luck before he dove into questions.

"We're pulling for Tito (Cleveland Guardians Manager Terry Francona), the boys down there and that whole crew," he said. "I know the game is on right now. I will have it on up in my office. Pulling for those guys."

Stefanski, who grew up in Philadelphia, is also keeping his eye on a team on the National League side of the playoffs.

"I would be remiss if I didn't say I'm pulling for the Phillies too on the other side of the bracket."

No update on Greedy activation

The Browns exited the week of practice Friday with good news on defense — Myles Garrett will play Sunday against the Chargers, while DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) was ruled questionable after he practiced for the first time since Week 2.

The other big injury news from the week involved CB Greedy Williams, who was designated to return from injured reserve and was back at practice for the first time since before Week 1.

Stefanski didn't have an update on whether Williams would be activated before Sunday.

"We will see," he said.

