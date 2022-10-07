News & Notes: Jedrick Wills Jr. looking to build off 'very solid' Week 4 performance

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt believed Jedrick Wills Jr. was one of the top offensive performers last week against the Falcons.

"I think Jed probably played one of his best games of the year for us last (week)," Van Pelt said Thursday. "He was physical. He was really good in pass pro and strong in the run game."

With zero sacks allowed in 73 snaps, Wills agreed.

"I think I played a very, very solid game," Wills said. "Graded out probably the highest I have a minute."

Pro Football Focus graded Wills, a third-year veteran and 10th overall pick from 2020, at a solid 76.1 overall offensive grade, his highest of the year. He earned an 80.5 grade in run blocking and 76.1 in pass blocking, and his biggest play was arguably a block he delivered a few yards past the line of scrimmage that cleared a path for Nick Chubb's 28-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against the Falcons.

Chubb wasn't touched by a defender on the play and squeezed behind Wills to escape for the run.

"(Wills) is playing really well," G Joel Bitonio said. "I think the last game was one of his better games here in Cleveland. Just really on top of his assignments and getting his job done."

Wills has shown an improvement in both run and pass blocking through four games this season and has been one reason why the Browns' offense has clicked several times through four games. He leads all offensive tackles in the league with a pass block win rate of 97 percent, per ESPN, and has allowed two sacks in 285 snaps, according to PFF.

But Wills faces his biggest challenge yet this season in Week 5.

Chargers DE Khalil Mack, a six-time Pro Bowler, has still been a handful for offensive tackles in his ninth NFL season and will line up across from Wills on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mack has five sacks in four games, including three in Week 1 against the Raiders, and will be one of the best edge rushers the Browns face all season.

"A very crafty veteran," Wills said. "Very strong. Causes a lot of havoc if you don't pay enough attention to him, so have to go out there, get on him early and try to control the game."

Matchups against Pro Bowlers are how young offensive tackles can prove they've taken a leap in their game, and Wills, 23, displayed his readiness for the challenge with his impact in Week 4.