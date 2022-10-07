Injury Report: Myles Garrett expected to play, 2 other D-linemen questionable vs. Chargers

Pro Bowl DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) and DT Taven Bryan (hamstring) were ruled questionable for the Chargers game but were both at practice Friday. Bryan, who suffered his injury in Week 3, returned to practice Wednesday, while Clowney practiced for the first time since he suffered his injury in Week 2.

Stefanski said the Browns will wait closer to kickoff Sunday before deciding on Clowney.

"(Clowney) got some work done today," Stefanski said. "I think we'll take that to Sunday and make a decision then."

All three defensive linemen missed last week's game against the Falcons, and their absences were felt on the defense as the Browns surrendered a season-high 202 yards on the ground and sacked QB Marcus Mariota only once.

Garrett and Clowney have combined for 4.5 of the Browns' eight total sacks this season. Garrett has three of them and is one sack away from breaking Clay Matthews' all-time franchise sack record (62). Taven Bryan had four tackles and one quarterback hit before his injury.

If the Browns are able to return all three defensive linemen, the defense should be in good shape to apply pressure against Chargers QB Justin Herbert, who leads the NFL with 1,250 passing yards.