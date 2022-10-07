Team Coverage

Jadeveon Clowney returns to practice

Clowney was back at practice Friday after he had been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in Week 2

Oct 07, 2022 at 12:23 PM
Anthony Poisal

The Browns weren't missing any players in practice in their last tune-up Friday for Week 5 — and that includes Pro Bowl edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney, who had been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in Week 2, was back at practice and joined Myles Garett (shoulder, biceps) and Taven Bryan (hamstring) as other D-line players who were back this week after recovering from injuries.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Clowney said Thursday that he wasn't ruling himself out yet for Sunday's game against the Chargers and was ruled questionable in Friday's injury report.

"Just take it one day at a time right now," he said. "I miss playing, and I'm ready to be back."

Clowney has 1.5 sacks this season and recorded two pass breakups in the Browns' Week 1 game against the Panthers. He also forced and recovered a fumble in Week 2 against the Jets before suffering his injury.

The Browns were without Clowney, Garrett and Bryan last week in a 23-20 loss to the Falcons, and the defensive line struggled to contain the run — the Browns surrendered 202 rushing yards despite allowing 83.6 yards per game on the ground before Week 4. Garrett wasn't listed on Friday's injury report and is expected to play, while Bryan was the only other player the Browns ruled as questionable for the game.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods said the Browns were taking a day-to-day approach to Clowney's availability against the Chargers.

"We'll see what happens," Woods said. "He's moving around a little bit. I hope he makes it, but we'll see."

