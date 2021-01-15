News & Notes: Myles Garrett says 'we're here' and 'we might as well be great'

Myles Garrett is itching to make another game-changing play — the kind that was at the center of a number of the Browns' biggest wins during the regular season.

The Pro Bowl pass rusher knows there'd be no better time for one — or a handful — than Sunday, when the Browns take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

"This should be the game to do it," Garrett said. "One of the best teams in the league, if not the best team in the league, but they have to go in there and they have to prove it, and we have to prove that we can battle with anybody."

Garrett, who drew constant double- and even triple-teams in last week's Wild Card win over the Steelers, came away without a sack against the Steelers but his impact was incalculable. He was the driving force on a defense that forced five turnovers, including four interceptions, some of which were the direct result of pressure directed at veteran QB Ben Roethlisberger.

The challenge goes up another level Sunday against Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, the NFL's MVP in 2018 who is the leader of the NFL's No. 1 passing attack.

"He is kind of regarded as the face of the league right now," Garrett said. "He goes right up there with (Rams DT) Aaron Donald as the two faces that people see as the best on offense and defense. I want him to be able to go home when he has his kid or kids and tell them that he went against Myles Garrett.

"It is not just me versus him – it is the Browns versus the Chiefs – but individually, I like to leave an impression on everybody I go against."

It's hard to find anyone on the Browns' roster who has relished the team's "us against the world" mentality more than Garrett, who hasn't been surprised at all to see the Browns viewed as an underdog for a second straight week. The NFL, he said, is a week-by-week business, even in the playoffs.

"We just have to clock in and show what we are worth every time we are asked to," Garrett said. "Every time those lights are on and we are on the field, we have to show that we are a great team. Here is another opportunity to show that.