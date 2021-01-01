News & Notes: Myles Garrett tabbed as game captain for regular season finale

Coach Kevin Stefanski saved his final game captain selection for one of the Browns' biggest leaders in one the Browns' biggest games.

Well, it's actually the biggest Browns game of the season — Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Win, and Cleveland is in the playoffs. Stefanski has put careful consideration into who his individual game captain will be each week, and that player — whose only extra responsibility is to represent their team in the pregame coin toss — has usually gone on to excel and make a game-changing play in the same game.

So, for the Browns' final, and by far the biggest, game of the regular season, his selection was easy: Myles Garrett.

"It's a big game," Stefanski said, "so I am sending the big guy out there."

Garrett unquestionably has become the biggest leader on the Browns defense. He's made 12 sacks, four forced fumbles and 44 tackles and has often saved his best moves at defensive end for key moments of the game. When Garrett makes a big play, it has usually come in a big moment, and Stefanski wanted to give Garrett one more tip of the cap for his leadership.

"Myles has been a great leader for this team," he said. "He does it in his actions, and he does it with his words. He is just an important part of what we are trying to get done, and he understands that I am counting on him."

Garrett is pleased to receive the honor. He said he originally hoped to be tabbed as a team captain for the Browns' Week 4 matchup in Dallas, where Garrett was born and raised, but when Stefanski gave the nod to Andrew Sendejo instead, Stefanski asked Garrett which game he believed he'd be best for captain status.

The last game of the season always made sense. If the Browns stayed on track to reach their regular-season goals, then that final game had the potential of carrying playoff implications. Better yet, it was against their AFC North rival. The game was going to be big no matter what.

So Garrett picked it. Now, he's the Browns' captain for one of the franchise's biggest games since the team was brought back to the NFL in 1999. The stage is as big as Garrett could've hoped, and he's determined to not let his teammates or Stefanski down.