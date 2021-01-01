What the Steelers are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Steelers, we're checking out what they're saying in Pittsburgh about the game.
His locker is close to mine, so we talk every day. Mason gives me advice. Even on the bench in games, he looks at film, tells me what to do, or what Ben (Roethlisberger) would like me to do. We have been developing a relationship so I am excited to see him play and maybe get a glimpse of what it will be like in the future. I think he will do really well based on what I have seen in practice and I am just excited to see him go to work. Steelers WR Chase Claypool on QB Mason Rudolph
I will be here for Mason, for Josh (Dobbs), whoever it may be. Kind of like last year. That is the approach I want to take. I never want to step on toes, but I will be available for questions, to help. Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger
That’s the unique thing about this week, right? We don’t know who we are going to play. Obviously, it could be Cleveland. There’s a group of teams it could be. Do you go watch film on every single team, or do you wait until the weekend? That’s kind of the million-dollar question. Roethlisberger on potentially playing Browns in playoffs
Motivation, intentions and all of those things, that’s good water cooler fodder and I get it. But again, this is a scheduled game, our business is to win, and so we are going to prepare with that mindset. That will be unchanged in terms of how we approach it. Some of the other instances in the past in similar circumstances, I don’t have control over intimate knowledge of the teams involved, etc. I know what our mentaility will be, I know what our intentions will be, so we will go play football. Tomlin on Steelers' approach to Sunday
We'll look potentially at resting some other guys in terms of making them inactive, but the number of those guys and who those guys are will be determined as we push through the week. Player availability dictates that. Tomlin on how Steelers will approach Sunday's game
Our mindset is to go in there, win a game and go home. But they're a good team, and I can't wait to see what they can do and what we can do in Cleveland. Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster