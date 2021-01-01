Injury Report: Browns list 4 questionable, including G Wyatt Teller

The Browns could have their traditional starting offensive line back in place for the biggest game of the season.
G Wyatt Teller was among the four players Friday listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Steelers. The standout guard, who has missed the past two games with an ankle injury, was a limited participant throughout the week of practice.
LB Sione Takitaki (ankle), LB Tae Davis (ankle) and T Kendall Lamm (illness) are also questionable. OL Nick Harris, who started in Teller's place last week, is out with a knee injury.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he was optimistic about the status of his questionable players, all of whom could take on big roles in the wake of a number of players landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
"I feel good about them," Stefanski said. "I think they have had good weeks."
T Jedrick Wills Jr., who missed last week's game with an illness, was a full participant throughout the week and is expected to play Sunday.
As of Friday, the Browns have six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list: LB B.J. Goodson, LB Malcolm Smith, CB Denzel Ward, S Andrew Sendejo, TE Harrison Bryant and S Karl Joseph. After Smith and Ward landed on the list Thursday, Cleveland wasn't able to hold a practice until it returned to the field Friday afternoon.
"Once that news came across me and it was clear that we were not going to get in the building, I had a team meeting yesterday afternoon very brief, just let the guys know what was going on and why we were not back in the building," Stefanski said. "My message to them is we are just going to deal with what is in front of us. That has really just been our mindset this season."
