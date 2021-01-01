Injury Report: Browns list 4 questionable, including G Wyatt Teller

As of Friday, the Browns have six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list: LB B.J. Goodson , LB Malcolm Smith , CB Denzel Ward , S Andrew Sendejo , TE Harrison Bryant and S Karl Joseph . After Smith and Ward landed on the list Thursday, Cleveland wasn't able to hold a practice until it returned to the field Friday afternoon.

"Once that news came across me and it was clear that we were not going to get in the building, I had a team meeting yesterday afternoon very brief, just let the guys know what was going on and why we were not back in the building," Stefanski said. "My message to them is we are just going to deal with what is in front of us. That has really just been our mindset this season."