Nick Chubb nominated for 2022 FedEx Ground Player of the Year

After his best statistical season with the Browns, Nick Chubb is once again up for FedEx Ground Player of the Year.
Chubb, who posted a career-best 1,525 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, is joined by Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and Titans RB Derrick Henry as this year's nominees. Chubb was a finalist for the award in 2019 and 2021 as well.
The winner will be ultimately determined by a fan vote. Fans can start voting NOW at NFL.com/FedEx all the way through Feb. 9 at 12 a.m. ET, with the winner being announced at NFL Honors.
Chubb finished third in the NFL behind Jacobs and Henry with his 1,525 yards, which put him in rarified air in Browns history. Chubb, whose 2022 rushing total was the fourth-best in franchise history, and Jim Brown are the only Browns to ever amass more than 1,500 yards in a season.
In 2022, Chubb was, perhaps, the most consistent he's ever been. He was one of three players in the league to log 50 or more scrimmage yards in all 17 games and he finished second in the NFL with 11 games of better than 100 scrimmage yards. Chubb and Brown are the only two players in team history to clear 1,700 scrimmage yards in multiple seasons.
Chubb sits fourth in Browns history with 6,341 career rushing yards — the second-most of any active NFL player in their first five seasons.
Check out photos of three-time Pro Bowl RB Nick Chubb