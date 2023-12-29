QB Joe Flacco continues to soak in surreal moments at the helm of the Browns offense

Flacco has said he hasn't spent much time throughout this stretch with the Browns thinking about all that has occurred in six weeks. And when thinking about clinching a playoff berth with the Browns in the fashion they did through all the adversity, he wasn't quite ready to take a step back just yet. He wanted to stay in the moment as long as possible and soak in the joy of accomplishing a feat the Browns have not done since 2020.

At some point, he'll reflect on his journey from watching NFL games from the comfort of his more mere weeks ago, to starting for the Browns and helping them clinch a spot in the playoffs. For now, he's relishing the experience.