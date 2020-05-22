Community

Friday, May 22, 2020 02:44 PM

Reopen your business the safest possible way with the University Hospitals Healthy Restart Playbook

University Hospitals, the Official Health Care Partner of the Cleveland Browns, has the plan your business needs to reopen in the safest possible way.

The University Hospitals Healthy Restart Playbook aggregates key recommended best practices in alignment with current guidance from federal and state agencies.

Additionally, UH infectious disease experts have provided context and simplification of the material to help you navigate your reactivation implementation plans, sharing what they have learned around COVID-19 and arming you with strategies for a safe and healthy restart.

Click here to learn more about the UH Healthy Restart Playbook

