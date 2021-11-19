Stefanski: Browns have to be weatherproof and 'ready to go' vs. Lions

Coach Kevin Stefanski used just about every adjective possible for inclement weather when he discussed the forecast for FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday against Detroit.

"It's going to be wet, it's going to be muddy, it's going to be ugly, it's going to be sloppy and all of those things," he said. "That's what the game is going to be. We understand that, and we have to be ready to go."

He likely won't be wrong. The Weather Channel is predicting an 80 percent chance of rain and 10-15 mph winds throughout the day that'll make the 45 degree conditions feel a bit chillier. It's the kind of weather the Browns are used to playing in this time of year, and they don't have to think too far back to the last time those conditions were present on gameday in Cleveland.

The Browns played three straight games in less-than-ideal weather in 2020 from Weeks 8-11 (Cleveland had its bye week in Week 9) and won two of them. Rain and high winds — and occasional sleet or snow in Weeks 8 and 10 — were a factor in each of them.

Stefanski said the Browns haven't forgotten about the lessons learned from that rare, weird period of the season.

"I think we understand that ball security is a premium," Stefanski said. "All the guys that touch it — center, quarterback, exchange, the exchange between the quarterback and the running backs and catching the ball in adverse conditions — are all things that you have to prepare for, and you have to work at those during this week."

The Browns view bad weather as an advantage when they're at home, and that especially holds true when the matchup is against a team that usually plays in a dome. The Lions don't have to worry about bad weather at Ford Field, but they did play in wet conditions last week in their tie against Pittsburgh.

"It's Cleveland," defensive end Myles Garrett said. "It's cold and it rains almost every other day."

Garrett did admit, however, that the three-game stretch of bad weather last season was special, and not in a good way.

"That was a bit annoying," he said with a smile.