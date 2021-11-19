Injury Report

Injury Report: Browns rule out 3 players, list 2 as questionable vs. Lions

Cleveland will be without two CBs for Sunday's game against Detroit

Nov 19, 2021 at 01:24 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns will be without two key cornerbacks when they host the Lions on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

CBs Troy Hill (neck) and A.J. Green (concussion) were two of the three players officially ruled out for Cleveland's first game at its home stadium since Week 8. WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion) was the other.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) and DE Takkarist McKinley (groin) are both considered questionable. Peoples-Jones returned to practice Friday in a limited capacity after missing Thursday's. McKinley did not play in last week's loss to the Patriots after re-aggravating the injury the previous week in Cincinnati.

Hill was taken to a Boston-area hospital after Sunday's game and traveled home Monday after being diagnosed with a neck sprain. He did not practice at all this week but is continuing to recover.

"All of the news continues to be good, which is obviously great," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday. "We will just keep bringing him along."

Without Hill, the Browns will need someone to step in his place in the slot. Hill has played the majority of the snaps this season and has been a fixture in both limiting the run and the pass.

Stefanski did not reveal how the Browns would specifically fill the void, but the team has options in Greedy Williams and S M.J. Stewart, who played the position last season.

Without Schwartz, the Browns could call upon Rashard Higgins for a larger role in the offense. Higgins has 14 catches for 168 yards and a touchdown this season.

"Rashard is doing a great job. He is doing everything we are asking of him," Stefanski said Wednesday. "We may call on him more, to your point, as guys are unavailable. We are just focusing on making sure we are efficient in everything we do – run and pass. We want all of our pass catchers to touch the ball."

