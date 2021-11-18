What They're Saying

What the Lions are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Detroit as it looks to get back in the win column

Nov 18, 2021
As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Lions, we're checking out what they're saying in Detroit about the game.

Knowing where they are, obviously. Both of those guys have had their times and have their moments when they've been as special as everybody, and they still are. Lions QB Jared Goff on facing Browns edge rushers Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney

They have a lot of different avenues to get to the quarterback. Our protection plans are going to have to be on point. Lions OC Anthony Lynn on defending the Browns' pass rush with Garrett and Clowney

They're tough. They're tough up front. They have tough linebackers that flow pretty fast, and when you talk about Clowney and Garrett, those guys can wreck a party. A lot of people look at them as pass rushers, but those guys can stop the run also. Lions assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley on the Browns' defensive front

Most definitely. I love the rain. All it will do is get me more turnt. I'm just ready to go and have fun in all weathers. Lions RB Jamaal Williams on possibly playing in rainy conditions in Cleveland

We've just got to match them personnel-wise, so when they get big — 13, 14 personnel — we've got to match their personnel. If we can match up personnel and come up and play the run like we did last week and everybody getting to the ball... You know, this is a good back. It's not going to take just one person to get him down. It's going to take all hats to the ball. Lions DE Michael Brockers on facing Nick Chubb and the Browns' run game

He's a dynamic player. He makes plays over the top and makes plays with his legs. Obviously, they have the run game behind them as well. Baker Mayfield is a great player, but I think we have a solid plan to overcome some things he might throw at us. Lions LB Charles Harris on Browns QB Baker Mayfield

