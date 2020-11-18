Vote your favorite Browns to the 2021 Pro Bowl

There won't be a Pro Bowl game in 2021, but fans can still play a big role in making their favorite Browns players Pro Bowlers.

Fan voting for the Pro Bowl opened Tuesday and will run through Thursday, Dec. 17. Votes can be cast in the following three ways:

NFL.com/ProBowlVote

Through Madden NFL 21 Mobile and Madden NFL 21 on consoles.

Directly on Twitter during the final two weeks of voting (Dec. 1 - Dec. 17). Fans can vote directly on Twitter by tweeting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player's official Twitter handle or creating a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote.

The Browns have plenty of worthy candidates for this year's rosters, whether it be any member of the dominant offensive line, either one of the dynamic RB duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, defensive stars Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward or any one of the team's key special teams players.

The Browns sent three players to the Pro Bowl in 2020 — Joel Bitonio, Jarvis Landry and Chubb.

NFL players and coaches will cast their votes Friday, Dec. 18. Votes by players, coaches and fans all count as one-third of the total that determines which players will make the Virtual Pro Bowl rosters.