2022 Browns schedule: Breaking down all 14 opponents

A look at what each opponent on the Browns 2022 schedule has done this offseason

May 11, 2022 at 01:58 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

One day separates us from learning the Browns' 2022 regular season schedule.

The full schedule is set to drop Thursday 8 p.m., although we've known since the end of the 2021 season who the opponents will be. Four months still separate us from Week 1, but the majority of big roster moves across the league have already been completed, which gives us a chance to re-evaluate each opponent the Browns will face next season.

Here's how the offseason has looked for each of the Browns' opponents next season:

Baltimore Ravens

2021 Record: 8-9

Key Additions: S Marcus Williams, OT Morgan Moses, DT Michael Pierce, S Kyle Hamilton, C Tyler Linderbaum

Key Losses: WR Marquise Brown, OT Alejandro Villanueva, CB Tavon Young, CB Anthony Averett, C Bradley Bozeman, WR Sammy Watkins

Analysis: The biggest additions for the Ravens in 2022 will come from simply starting healthy — QB Lamar Jackson, OT Ronnie Stanley, RB J.K. Dobbins and CBs Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters all missed considerable time in 2021 due to injuries. The Ravens' biggest offseason additions have been at safety and offensive line, but they also traded away their top receiver in Brown and are short on cornerback depth behind Humphrey and Peters. Baltimore is capable of being a top AFC team if it can stay healthy, but the lack of depth at receiver and cornerback could hamper potential.

Pittsburgh Steelers

2021 Record: 9-7-1

Key Additions: QB Kenny Pickett, QB Mitch Trubisky, OL Mason Cole, OL James Daniels, CB Levi Wallace, LB Myles Jack, WR George Pickens

Key Losses: QB Ben Roethlisberger, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, CB Joe Haden (unsigned free agent), S Terrell Edmunds (unsigned)

Analysis: All eyes in Pittsburgh will be on their offense as it prepares for its first year without Roethlisberger and a new era with Pickett, the 20th overall pick of the 2022 draft, or Trubisky starting next season. The Steelers have consistently found a way to be competitive with Mike Tomlin as their head coach, but he faces one his biggest seasons yet with a big switch coming at QB.

Cincinnati Bengals

2021 Record: 10-7

Key Additions: OT La'el Collins, OG Alex Cappa, OG Ted Karras, TE Hayden Hurst,

Key Losses: DT Larry Ogunjobi, TE C.J. Uzomah

Analysis: The Bengals beefed up protection for QB Joe Burrow after he managed to take them to the Super Bowl despite being sacked a league-high 51 times last season. An improved offensive line should make them an even stronger team and put them near the top of the list for AFC favorites in 2022.

Los Angeles Chargers

2021 Record: 9-8

Key Additions: EDGE Khalil Mack, CB J.C. Jackson, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT Austin Johnson, TE Gerald Everett

Key Losses: LB Kyzir White, LB Uchenna Nwosu, DT Linval Joseph (unsigned)

Analysis: The Chargers have taken steps forward in each of the two years since Justin Herbert became their quarterback, and they could take another big step this year after bringing in Mack, a three-time All-Pro, to boost their defense and pose a threat against an AFC West division loaded with quarterback talent.

New England Patriots

2021 Record: 10-7

Key Additions: S Jabrill Peppers, WR DeVante Parker, OT Trent Brown, LB Mack Wilson, OG Cole Strange

Key Losses: OG Ted Karras, CB J.C. Jackson, DE Chase Winovich, LB Kyle Van Noy

Analysis: The Patriots lost two core players in Karras and Jackson but are always a threat to contend with Bill Belichick, who's entering his second season with Mac Jones at QB. New England made one of the more interesting picks of the draft by using their first-rounder on Strange, who was widely projected as a Day 2 prospect, and still has the talent to remain playoff contenders.

New Orleans Saints

2021 Record: 9-8

Key Additions: S Tyrann Mathieu, S Marcus Maye, S Daniel Sorensen, QB Andy Dalton, WR Chris Olave

Key Losses: LT Terron Armstead, S Marcus Williams

Analysis: The Saints are entering their second year with Jameis Winston as the starting QB and have primarily focused on upgrading their secondary with two of the best safeties available in free agency in Mathieu and Maye. New Orleans will also begin a new head coaching era with the departure of Sean Payton and hiring of Dennis Allen, who was previously the defensive coordinator, but appear to have long odds of seeing substantial improvement from last season.

New York Jets

2021 Record: 4-13

Key Additions: OG Laken Tomlinson, S DJ Reed, TE C.J. Uzomah, S Jordan Whitehead, CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson, DE Jermaine Johnson II, RB Breece Hall

Key Losses: DT Foley Fatukasi, S Marcus Maye, OT Morgan Moses

Analysis: The Jets collected one of the highest-graded hauls of the 2022 draft class with their three first-round picks in Gardner, Wilson and Johnson. QB Zach Wilson is entering a crucial second year in the league and has the weapons around him to take a big leap after a shaky rookie season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 Record: 13-4

Key Additions: WR Russell Gage,

Key Losses: OG Alex Kappa, S Jordan Whitehead, TE O.J. Howard, RB Ronald Jones II, DE Jason Pierre-Paul (unsigned), DT Ndamukong Suh (unsigned), TE Rob Gronkowski (unsigned), CB Richard Sherman (unsigned)

Analysis: The Bucs' biggest offseason moves haven't been listed yet — Tom Brady unretired after a brief retirement, and head coach Bruce Arians retired. Another year with Brady will once again uphold Tampa Bay as Super Bowl contenders.

Atlanta Falcons

2021 Record: 7-10

Key Additions: QB Marcus Mariota, QB Desmond Ridder, CB Casey Hayward, WR Drake London

Key Losses: LB Foyesade Oloukun, WR Russell Gage, QB Matt Ryan, RB Mike Davis

Analysis: The Falcons are going into their first year without Ryan as their QB since 2007. They drafted Ridder, a third-round pick, and signed Mariota in free agency to replace Ryan but haven't made any other big additions that would appear to move the needle for 2022.

Buffalo Bills

2021 Record: 11-6

Key Additions: LB Von Miller, DT Daquan Jones, OG Roger Saffold III, TE O.J. Howard, RB James Cook

Key Losses: DT Harrison Phillips, QB Mitch Trubisky, CB Levi Wallace, DE Jerry Hughes, WR Cole Beasley (unsigned)

Analysis: The Bills completed one of the biggest splashes of the offseason by signing Miller in free agency, which solidified them even more as one of the top teams in the league. Buffalo could be the Super Bowl favorite in 2022 and will be one of the premier matchups to watch when they play the Browns.

Carolina Panthers

2021 Record: 5-12

Key Additions: S Xavier Woods, OL Ikem Ekwonu, OG Austin Corbett, C Bradley Bozeman, QB Matt Corral

Key Losses: LB Haasan Reddick, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB AJ Bouye (unsigned), QB Cam Newton (unsigned), C Matt Paradis (unsigned)

Analysis: The Panthers could be an improved team next season with a healthy Christian McCaffrey and increased O-line protection from Ekwonu, the 2022 sixth-overall pick. Their quarterback room includes Sam Darnold and Corral, a third-round rookie, and will need to see improvement for the Panthers to take a step above their 2021 results.

Houston Texans

2021 Record:

Key Additions: CB Derek Stingley Jr., OG Kenyon Green,

Key Losses: S Justin Reid, LB Jake Martin, QB Tyrod Taylor

Analysis: The Texans have had a mostly quiet offseason on the free-agent front, although they did draft two of the best players of their respective positions of the 2022 class in Stingley and Green. Houston still appears at least another year or two away from being a contending team.

Miami Dolphins

2021 Record: 9-8

Key Additions: WR Tyreek Hill, OT Terron Armstead, WR Cedrick Wilson, OG Connor Williams, RB Chase Edmonds

Key Losses: WR Will Fuller (unsigned free agent)

Analysis: The Dolphins' biggest splash of the offseason happened when they acquired Hill, a three-time Pro Bowler who offers QB Tua Tagovailoa another excellent pass-catching option next to second-year WR Jaylen Waddle. 2022 will be a paramount year for Tagovailoa's future, with Miami expecting him to take the Dolphins to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Washington Commanders

2021 Record: 7-10

Key Additions: QB Carson Wentz, OG Andrew Norwell, WR Jahan Dotson

Key Losses: OG Brandon Scherff, DT Tim Settle

Analysis: The Commanders took one of the biggest gambles of the offseason by trading for Wentz, who should be an upgrade in their QB room but hasn't quite been able to match the productivity of late from his first four years in the league. Head coach Ron Rivera is entering a crucial third season in Washington and needs Wentz to be his guy for the Commanders to improve.

