2022 Schedule Release: Browns could face tougher opponents than strength-of-schedule suggests

Don't be fooled by the Browns' spot in the league-wide strength of schedule rankings.

The Browns, who are tied with the Jets for the 17th-hardest schedule in the league, will likely have a more difficult schedule in 2022 than what the ranking suggests. That's because multiple opponents have been active this offseason and completed significant moves to compete at a higher level.

Cleveland is set to play the Chargers, Patriots, Saints, Jets and Buccaneers, and road matchups include the Falcons, Bills, Panthers, Texans, Commanders and Dolphins. Two games apiece against each AFC North rival will be played at home and on the road.

Those teams combined for a 142-145-2 record, and six of them finished last season with a record below .500: The Ravens, Jets, Commanders, Texans, Falcons and Panthers. Three of them — the Ravens, Jets and Commanders — all made significant offseason moves that give them a strong shot at performing better.