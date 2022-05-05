Ohio Medical and Sports Experts Unite at FirstEnergy Stadium to Advance Lifesaving Measures for the State's High School Athletes

Up to 90 percent of sudden deaths among high school student-athletes are preventable with best practice policies

May 05, 2022 at 09:46 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
050522_YFB

To promote and advance the "Team up for Sports Safety" initiative, the Browns hosted multiple Ohio medical and sports experts Wednesday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Korey Stringer Institute (KSI) brought together dozens of Ohio's top experts in medicine and sports to develop a policy to advance medical practices proven to reduce sport-related deaths. Representatives from the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), Ohio Athletic Trainer's Association (OATA), sports medicine physicians, high school administrators, coaches, and other key personnel joined to discuss ways to make high school sports safer across Ohio.

The research provided by the Korey Stringer Institute, supported by the NFL and National Athletic Trainer's Association, has shown that nearly 90 percent of all sudden death in sports is caused by four conditions: sudden cardiac arrest, traumatic head injury, exertional heat stroke, and exertional sickling. To date, states mandate an average of 53.8 percent of policies proven to reduce deaths caused by these conditions. Ohio currently mandates 47.9 percent of the best practice policies.

Rob Flannery, Cleveland Browns Team Physician and Director of High School and Community Outreach and Education for University Hospitals, was also in attendance.

"The Cleveland Browns and I are very excited to be part of a meeting that can impact every student-athlete, in every high school in the state of Ohio," Flannery said. "The hope is that those recommendations will make mandatory all of the best practices in the area of student-athlete health and safety. Through the Team Up for Sports Safety initiative, we can make a better and safer sports environment for all our athletes and if that saves just one life, then it makes this all worthwhile."

The meeting helped yield best-practice policy language which will be proposed to the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Ohio is the 28th state KSI has visited to work with to propel health and safety policy adoption. States who have hosted TUFSS meetings ended up increasing their best practice policy adoption rate by over double of those that did not host meetings when compared across the same period.

For more information regarding the Team Up for Sports Safety Initiative, please visit https://ksi.uconn.edu/outreach/team-up-for-sports-safety/.

Related Content

news

Browns eager to see special teams improvements after big offseason additions

The Browns added three new special teams players with a track record of production

news

Browns create 'dream' experience in hosting inaugural Girls High School Flag Football Championship Tournament at FirstEnergy Stadium

Nine high schools participated in the tournament, which took place under a gameday atmosphere at the home of the Browns

news

Browns Pro Bowl CB Erich Barnes passes away

Barnes spent seven years with the Browns during his 14-year career

news

'Building the Browns' nominated for five Emmys in 2021

The crew is looking to add to its trophy case once again after an insightful 2021 year

news

From Sleuth to Scout

How curiosity and a passion for football led Kathleen Wood from a career as a former private investigator to a full-time scout

news

NFL announces release date for 2022 regular-season schedule

The Browns will learn their 2022 regular-season schedule in three weeks

news

Denzel Ward sets stage to continue storied career in his home state

Few athletes have carved the career Ward has already built. Even less have been able to do it all in their home state.

news

5 takeaways from Kevin Stefanski's offseason program press conference

Stefanski spoke about getting to work with Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper and what it means to have Denzel Ward locked into a long-term future

news

Social media reacts to Denzel Ward's contract extension

Teammates, analysts and fans react to Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward's extension to stay in Cleveland through 2027

news

Analysis: With Denzel Ward, Browns add to list of star players locked into long-term futures

Ward is the most recent addition to a list of star Browns players who have inked long-term extensions in Cleveland

news

By the Numbers: The stats that led to Denzel Ward's big extension

Ward signed a contract extension with the Browns after his first four abundantly productive years in Cleveland

Advertising