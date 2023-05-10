Schedule Release

2023 Browns schedule: Breaking down all 14 opponents

Checking out how the rosters for all 14 opponents have changed since the offseason began

May 10, 2023 at 09:39 AM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

We're just one day away from knowing the dates and times for when the Browns will play all 17 games in 2023.

To preview the schedule, we're breaking down how the offseason has looked for all 14 of their opponents.

Cincinnati Bengals

Key additions: OT Orlando Brown Jr., S Nick Scott, TE Irv Smith Jr., OT Cody Ford, DE Myles Murphy

Key losses: S Jessie Bates III, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, CB Eli Apple, RB Samaje Perine

Analysis: The Bengals' biggest addition of the offseason was undoubtedly at left tackle, where Brown, a four-time Pro Bowler, will step in to protect QB Joe Burrow's blind side. The Bengals still lost key players at tight end and safety and didn't necessarily shore those positions with big moves, but they still have a talented roster and Super Bowl aspirations.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Key additions: CB Patrick Peterson, G Isaac Semaulo, S Keanu Neal, LB Cole Holcomb, G Nate Herbig, OT Broderick Jones, CB Joey Porter Jr., DT Keeanu Benton, TE Darnell Washington

Key losses: CB Cameron Sutton, LB Myles Jack, CB William Jackson, LB Robert Spillane, LB Devin Bush, S Terrell Edmunds

Analysis: The Steelers have been the consensus pick for landing the best draft class — Jones, Porter, Benton and Washington were all considered among the best at their positions in the draft and will have immediate chances to be big contributors. Pittsburgh's success still hinges on the efficiency of QB Kenny Pickett, but they could have a better roster than the one they fielded during a 9-8 finish last year.

Baltimore Ravens

Key additions: WR Odell Beckham Jr., WR Nelson Agholor, CB Rock Ya-Sin, WR Zay Flowers

Key losses: CB Marcus Peters, DE Calais Campbell, OG Ben Powers, TE Josh Oliver

Analysis: The biggest news of the Ravens offseason was the contract extension of QB Lamar Jackson, which was announced just before the start of the draft. That boosted the importance of their additions of Beckham and Flowers, a first-round pick, and brought them closer to the top of the list of AFC contenders. They haven't completed anything big, however, to fill the losses brought by Peters and Campbell, two Pro Bowlers, so questions remain about whether they'll be able to maintain their top-tier level of defensive play from last season.

Arizona Cardinals

Key additions: LB Kyzir White, WR Zach Pascal, G Dennis Daley, OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Key losses: WR Chosen Anderson, LB Markus Golden, C Billy Price, WR A.J. Green

Analysis: The Cardinals are a team that could be heading for a rebuilding year, and that seemed even more evident when they traded back from their third overall pick in the draft to pick No. 12 before moving back up to No. 6 to draft Johnson. With uncertainty over QB Kyler Murray's availability for the start of the season and no huge transactions that seemed to significantly improve a roster that went 4-13 last year, Arizona faces an uphill battle for contention.

Chicago Bears

Key additions: WR D.J. Moore, LB T.J. Edwards, LB Tremaine Edmunds, G Nate Davis, TE Robert Tonyan

Key losses: LB Nicholas Morrow, RB David Montgomery, C Sam Mustipher, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Analysis: The Bears are banking on Moore becoming a key for unlocking QB Justin Fields' potential, and they boosted their defense by bringing in two efficient linebackers in Edwards and Edmunds. The Bears could be a better team next year, but it'll all depend on Fields showing consistency after showing a few more glimpses of becoming a great player his sophomore season.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Key additions: WR Calvin Ridley (returning from year-long suspension), OT Anton Harrison

Key losses: T Jawaan Taylor, DE Arden Key, WR Marvin Jones, DE Dawuane Smoot

Analysis: The biggest change on the Jaguars' roster is the re-insertion of Ridley, whom the Jaguars traded for midway through last season while Ridley was serving a year-long suspension. A 1,000-yard receiver in 2020, Ridley becomes a top weapon for QB Trevor Lawrence as he looks to build off his first Pro Bowl season.

New York Jets

Key additions: QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Allen Lazard, WR Mecole Hardman, S Chuck Clark, DT Quinton Jefferson, WR Randall Cobb

Key losses: WR Elijah Moore, RG Nate Herbig, DT Sheldon Rankins, S Lamarcus Joyner, LB Kwon Alexander

Analysis: Not many teams had a better offseason on paper than the Jets. With a major upgrade at quarterback and a few other solid additions to the receiver room, New York has the potential to be the most-improved team. They have a stout defense and could boast one of the league's most explosive offenses if Rodgers' transition goes smoothly.

San Francisco 49ers

Key additions: DT Javon Hargrave, G Jon Feliciano, CB Myles Hartsfield, QB Sam Darnold

Key losses: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, CB Emmanuel Moseley, S Jimmie Ward, OT Mike McGlinchey, DE Charles Omenihu

Analysis: The 49ers look ready to be the same bruising, smart team that found ways to win games no matter who their QB was last year. They locked up arguably the most talented player of the free-agent class in Hargrave, and even though they still face questions about who their Week 1 QB will be (Trey Lance, Brock Purdy or Darnold), no one is denying their high probability to remain a Super Bowl contender.

Tennessee Titans

Key additions: G Nate Davis, WR Chris Moore, LB Arden Key, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, OT Peter Sokoronski, QB Will Levis

Key losses: G Dennis Daley, WR Robert Woods, LB David Long Jr., TE Austin Hooper

Analysis: The Titans took another swing at finding their next franchise QB after Ryan Tannehill by drafting Levis in the second round, but — similar to them drafting QB Malik Willis in the third-round last year — not many expected Levis to slide that far in the draft. Can Levis become a viable NFL starter? The Titans might not need an immediate answer if Tannehill can stay healthy and efficient again, but they have the pieces to be a competitive team if one of their QBs plays well.

Denver Broncos

Key additions: OG Ben Powers, OT Mike McGlinchey, DT Zach Allen, LB Alex Singleton, TE Adam Trautman, DE Zach Allen

Key losses: OG Graham Glasgow, DT Dre'Mont Jones, DT DeShawn Williams, OT Billy Turner, CB Ronald Darby

Analysis: The Broncos re-tooled and upgraded their offensive line, which should help QB Russell Wilson play closer to the level he sustained in Seattle, but no addition in Denver was bigger than the one they made at head coach — it's on Sean Payton to turn the Broncos around after a disappointing first season of the Wilson-era.

Houston Texans

Key additions: WR Robert Woods, TE Dalton Schultz, S Jimmie Ward, G Shaquille Mason, DT Sheldon Rankins, QB C.J. Stroud, DE Will Anderson

Key losses: WR Brandin Cooks, DE Ogbo Ogbonnia, TE Jordan Akins

Analysis: The Texans drafted their two cornerstone players on both sides of the ball in Stroud and Anderson, and they gave Stroud two solid weapons in Woods and Schultz. The roster still has a lot to prove, but they appeared to take a big step in the right direction of their rebuild.

Indianapolis Colts

Key additions: QB Gardner Minshew, WR Isaiah McKenzie, DT Taven Bryan, K Matt Gay, QB Anthony Richardson

Key losses: CB Stephon Gilmore, DE Yannick Ngakoue, QB Matt Ryan, S Rodney McLeod, LB Bobby Okereke, WR Parris Campbell

Analysis: The Colts have invested their future in Richardson, but it'll likely be Minshew who opens the year under center for them. They also lost some key players on defense but will return Pro Bowlers DeForest Buckner, Shaq Leonard and Kenny Moore.

Los Angeles Rams

Key additions: G Steve Avila

Key losses: CB Jalen Ramsey, LB Bobby Wagner, DE Leonard Floyd, WR Allen Robinson, QB Baker Mayfield, DT A'Shawn Robinson, S Nick Scott, S Taylor Rapp, DT Greg Gaines, CB Troy Hill, C Matt Skura

Analysis: Multiple key players from the Rams' Super Bowl season just two years ago are no longer in Los Angeles. They'll still be led by Matthew Stafford, though, after he played just nine games last year due to injuries. Avila is a rookie who was taken at 36th overall and was their highest draft pick since TE Gerald Everett was taken 44th overall in 2017.

Seattle Seahawks

Key additions: LB Bobby Wagner, S Julian Love, LB Devin Bush, DT Jarren Reed, C Evan Brown, CB Devon Witherspoon, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, RB Zach Charbonnet

Key losses: LB Cody Barton, C Austin Blythe, S Ryan Neal, DT Poona Ford, DE Shelby Harris, WR Marquise Goodwin

Analysis: After a stunning Pro Bowl year from QB Geno Smith, the Seahawks provided him with the top-ranked rookie receiver in Smith-Njigba and another talented running back in Charbonnet in the draft. They also upgraded their defense with Witherspoon, the top-ranked rookie cornerback, and brought back their old friend and a likely Hall of Famer in Wagner. If Smith repeats his success, the Seahawks should again be in position to compete in the NFC.

