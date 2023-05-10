2023 Browns schedule: Breaking down all 14 opponents

Tennessee Titans

Key additions: G Nate Davis, WR Chris Moore, LB Arden Key, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, OT Peter Sokoronski, QB Will Levis

Key losses: G Dennis Daley, WR Robert Woods, LB David Long Jr., TE Austin Hooper

Analysis: The Titans took another swing at finding their next franchise QB after Ryan Tannehill by drafting Levis in the second round, but — similar to them drafting QB Malik Willis in the third-round last year — not many expected Levis to slide that far in the draft. Can Levis become a viable NFL starter? The Titans might not need an immediate answer if Tannehill can stay healthy and efficient again, but they have the pieces to be a competitive team if one of their QBs plays well.

Denver Broncos

Key additions: OG Ben Powers, OT Mike McGlinchey, DT Zach Allen, LB Alex Singleton, TE Adam Trautman, DE Zach Allen

Key losses: OG Graham Glasgow, DT Dre'Mont Jones, DT DeShawn Williams, OT Billy Turner, CB Ronald Darby

Analysis: The Broncos re-tooled and upgraded their offensive line, which should help QB Russell Wilson play closer to the level he sustained in Seattle, but no addition in Denver was bigger than the one they made at head coach — it's on Sean Payton to turn the Broncos around after a disappointing first season of the Wilson-era.

Houston Texans

Key additions: WR Robert Woods, TE Dalton Schultz, S Jimmie Ward, G Shaquille Mason, DT Sheldon Rankins, QB C.J. Stroud, DE Will Anderson

Key losses: WR Brandin Cooks, DE Ogbo Ogbonnia, TE Jordan Akins

Analysis: The Texans drafted their two cornerstone players on both sides of the ball in Stroud and Anderson, and they gave Stroud two solid weapons in Woods and Schultz. The roster still has a lot to prove, but they appeared to take a big step in the right direction of their rebuild.

Indianapolis Colts

Key additions: QB Gardner Minshew, WR Isaiah McKenzie, DT Taven Bryan, K Matt Gay, QB Anthony Richardson

Key losses: CB Stephon Gilmore, DE Yannick Ngakoue, QB Matt Ryan, S Rodney McLeod, LB Bobby Okereke, WR Parris Campbell

Analysis: The Colts have invested their future in Richardson, but it'll likely be Minshew who opens the year under center for them. They also lost some key players on defense but will return Pro Bowlers DeForest Buckner, Shaq Leonard and Kenny Moore.

Los Angeles Rams

Key additions: G Steve Avila

Key losses: CB Jalen Ramsey, LB Bobby Wagner, DE Leonard Floyd, WR Allen Robinson, QB Baker Mayfield, DT A'Shawn Robinson, S Nick Scott, S Taylor Rapp, DT Greg Gaines, CB Troy Hill, C Matt Skura

Analysis: Multiple key players from the Rams' Super Bowl season just two years ago are no longer in Los Angeles. They'll still be led by Matthew Stafford, though, after he played just nine games last year due to injuries. Avila is a rookie who was taken at 36th overall and was their highest draft pick since TE Gerald Everett was taken 44th overall in 2017.

Seattle Seahawks

Key additions: LB Bobby Wagner, S Julian Love, LB Devin Bush, DT Jarren Reed, C Evan Brown, CB Devon Witherspoon, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, RB Zach Charbonnet

Key losses: LB Cody Barton, C Austin Blythe, S Ryan Neal, DT Poona Ford, DE Shelby Harris, WR Marquise Goodwin