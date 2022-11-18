4 Browns coaches named on NFL.com's list of young coaches to watch

The Browns have no shortage of youth on their coaching staff, a trend that has remained with the team since Kevin Stefanski, 40, and Andrew Berry, 35, took over as the head coach-general manager duo of the team in 2020.
The crew's coaching staff has largely remained in-tact since the start of their regime, and several of their young coaches have positioned themselves for larger roles in the future — whether it be with the Browns or elsewhere.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero compiled a list of rising young coaching candidates "based on dozens of recent conversations with NFL executives, coaches and others close to the search process."
Four Browns coaches were on the list, which Pelissero said was the longest they've published since they started it six years ago. All four coaches were in the column titled "NFL coaches to watch in future years," which was separate from the column of coaching candidates who could be in the conversation to grab head coaching roles this offseason.
Run game coordinator Ben Bloom
Bloom, 40, has been with the Browns for five seasons and in his second coaching stint with the team after he re-joined them in 2020. Initially a senior defensive assistant in 2020, Bloom was promoted to run game coordinator in 2021 and helped the Browns finish the 2021 season fifth in the league in total defense. He's been coaching in the NFL since 2009, when he started with the Browns as team operations assistant/quality control coach. He was also with the Browns in 2010 as a defensive quality control coach before spending the next nine years with the Cowboys.
Pass game coordinator/DB coach Jeff Howard
Howard, 39, has been with the Browns since 2020 and has been on a coaching staff with Stefanski since 2013, when Stefanski was a coaching assistant for the Vikings. Under Howard, the Browns have built a formidable secondary featuring Denzel Ward, a 2021 Pro Bowler, as well as Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams and M.J. Emerson Jr. at cornerback. Howard also served as the defensive coordinator for the West team in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl.
Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin
Kiffin, 40, is in his third season with the Browns and has coached one of the team's most consistent position groups since 2020. Led by Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, the Browns have always boasted one of the league's top pass rushing defensive lines under Kiffin, who has schemed a variety of ways to mix and match Garrett and Clowney based on opposing offensive line matchups and give the two Pro Bowlers plenty of chances to attack the quarterback each week. He's coached at the college and NFL levels since 2005.
QB coach Drew Petzing
Petzing, 35, is in his first year as the QB coach after he spent the last two seasons as the Browns' tight ends coach. He's done an admirable job helping Jacoby Brissett keep the pass game and overall offensive operation steady in the first nine games of the season. He started with the Browns in 2013 and spent the next six seasons with the Vikings, where he notably helped Adam Thielen go from undrafted receiver to two-time Pro Bowler, before joining Stefanski's staff in 2020.