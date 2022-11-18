4 Browns coaches named on NFL.com's list of young coaches to watch

Run game coordinator Ben Bloom

Bloom, 40, has been with the Browns for five seasons and in his second coaching stint with the team after he re-joined them in 2020. Initially a senior defensive assistant in 2020, Bloom was promoted to run game coordinator in 2021 and helped the Browns finish the 2021 season fifth in the league in total defense. He's been coaching in the NFL since 2009, when he started with the Browns as team operations assistant/quality control coach. He was also with the Browns in 2010 as a defensive quality control coach before spending the next nine years with the Cowboys.

Pass game coordinator/DB coach Jeff Howard

Howard, 39, has been with the Browns since 2020 and has been on a coaching staff with Stefanski since 2013, when Stefanski was a coaching assistant for the Vikings. Under Howard, the Browns have built a formidable secondary featuring Denzel Ward, a 2021 Pro Bowler, as well as Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams and M.J. Emerson Jr. at cornerback. Howard also served as the defensive coordinator for the West team in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin

Kiffin, 40, is in his third season with the Browns and has coached one of the team's most consistent position groups since 2020. Led by Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, the Browns have always boasted one of the league's top pass rushing defensive lines under Kiffin, who has schemed a variety of ways to mix and match Garrett and Clowney based on opposing offensive line matchups and give the two Pro Bowlers plenty of chances to attack the quarterback each week. He's coached at the college and NFL levels since 2005.

QB coach Drew Petzing