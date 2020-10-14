Baker Mayfield sore, taking it 'one day at a time' as Browns prepare for Steelers 

During Wednesday's call with reporters, Mayfield was far more focused on how the Browns can continue their winning ways Sunday as they go for their fifth straight win. A victory over the Steelers in Pittsburgh would not only provide the Browns with a pivotal AFC North win, but also end the team's long winless streak at Heinz Field.

"Obviously, division games are always meaningful for us, but they are undefeated, we are 4-1," Mayfield said. "It is an extremely important game, but it is because it is the next one. We have to handle it that way. We are on the road in somebody else's house."

Mayfield is coming off a performance in which he shined in the first half and struggled in the second. Afterward, Mayfield lamented his two interceptions and called the game his worst of the season.

A review of the film confirmed Mayfield's instant analysis, though it was easier to stomach because it came in a winning effort.

"We are efficient when we need to be," Mayfield said. "I think that consistency can always improve. There are little things you can always improve on, but when we need to be efficient right now we have made the plays, we have made the conversions, and that is why you are seeing this streak of wins. So, we have to continue to do that but also improve on the consistency when it is not just crucial times and just help ourselves out, we do not have to make it close.