Baker Mayfield sore, taking it 'one day at a time' as Browns prepare for Steelers 

Baker Mayfield said he's feeling "sore" and was limited at Wednesday's practice as the Browns ramped up their preparations for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh.
The Browns quarterback took a hard shot during the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over Indianapolis. He was slow to get up and spent some time in the medical tent but didn't miss a snap in the 32-23 victory.
Mayfield hopes to do the same in what would be his fourth career start against the Browns' AFC North rival.
"Just one day at a time right now," Mayfield said. "Obviously, a little sore but that is why we have the rest of the week 'til game day."
Mayfield was listed with a chest injury and considered a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, the Browns' first since the team collected its fourth straight win over the Colts. He'll be re-evaluated after the practice and the team will determine how much more to put on his plate for Thursday's session.
"I think we will take it each day at a time here," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He is sore today. So, we will work through it today and then see where he is tomorrow."
During Wednesday's call with reporters, Mayfield was far more focused on how the Browns can continue their winning ways Sunday as they go for their fifth straight win. A victory over the Steelers in Pittsburgh would not only provide the Browns with a pivotal AFC North win, but also end the team's long winless streak at Heinz Field.
"Obviously, division games are always meaningful for us, but they are undefeated, we are 4-1," Mayfield said. "It is an extremely important game, but it is because it is the next one. We have to handle it that way. We are on the road in somebody else's house."
Mayfield is coming off a performance in which he shined in the first half and struggled in the second. Afterward, Mayfield lamented his two interceptions and called the game his worst of the season.
A review of the film confirmed Mayfield's instant analysis, though it was easier to stomach because it came in a winning effort.
"We are efficient when we need to be," Mayfield said. "I think that consistency can always improve. There are little things you can always improve on, but when we need to be efficient right now we have made the plays, we have made the conversions, and that is why you are seeing this streak of wins. So, we have to continue to do that but also improve on the consistency when it is not just crucial times and just help ourselves out, we do not have to make it close.
"We just need to keep getting better."
As players and coaches went through the tunnel and into the locker room after their win, smiles and fist bumps were shared among players, and the 12,000 fans roared in approval. The Browns had pushed their record to 4-1 for the first time since 1994, but it was who they beat — and the way they won — that made the feeling special.