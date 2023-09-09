Bally's Interactive launches Bally Bet Sportsbook app in Ohio in partnership with the Cleveland Browns

Bally's Interactive, the digital and sports betting division of Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY), together with the Cleveland Browns, are excited to announce the launch of the all-new Bally Bet Sportsbook app in Ohio, which coincides with the start of the Browns' 2023 season. The new app, built in collaboration with White Hat Gaming and Kambi Group – two of the world's most established and trusted gaming technology companies – features tried and tested technology that will provide Browns and sports fans throughout Ohio with an optimal sports betting experience. From spread, money line, and total bets, to same game parlays and more, all the features that customers love are now available and easy to access, making Bally Bet a top choice in Ohio for sports wagering. The agreement also includes plans for a first-of-its-kind sportsbook location in partnership with Bobby George and Ethos Hospitality.

To celebrate the launch, Bally Bet is giving every new customer who downloads and registers in the app during opening weekend of the season automatic entry into a chance to win two premium tickets to the next Browns home game. Additionally, to welcome sports fans new to the app or sports betting more broadly, Bally Bet is offering new customers a "Second Chance Bet" up to $100. If a customer places their first bet up to $100 and loses, Bally Bet will refund their loss with "Bonus Money," giving them the opportunity to place a second bet of equal value.

Bally's and the Browns' partnership with Cleveland restaurateur Bobby George will be to launch a new Bally Bet Sportsbook lounge within a reimagined sports bar concept from George and his Ethos Hospitality Group at the current downtown Harry Buffalo location on East 4th Street in Cleveland. Further details will be provided at a later date, but Bally's, the Browns and George are excited for what the reimagined restaurant and the unique retail sportsbook will offer Browns fans as a location where they can place their bets in person and watch games together.

Brett Calapp, COO, North America Interactive, said, "We are very proud to launch the all-new Bally Bet Sportsbook app in Ohio, a state with a coveted sports history and a legion of loyal fans. We are also excited to continue our partnership with the Cleveland Browns and add a new partnership with Bobby George ensuring that Browns fans receive the most enhanced and engaging sports betting experience throughout the season."

In addition, Bally Bet is looking forward to engaging Browns fans throughout the season, including more premium ticket promotions, autographed merch giveaways, VIP experiences, and exclusive content, plus fan activations in and around the stadium and a strengthened social presence with Browns fans.

"We're excited to expand on our long-term partnership with Bally's Interactive and help them launch Bally Bet in Ohio, which will provide Browns fans and sports fans across the state with unique and interactive sports betting opportunities," said Haslam Sports Group Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dave Jenkins. "Not only will fans be able to utilize the Bally's Bet app to wager on sports events in Ohio, we're working towards opening the new Bally Bet Sportsbook lounge alongside Bally Bet and Bobby George at an outstanding central downtown location that will create another way to engage with fans and provide them even more unique experiences through the Browns and Bally's partnership."

"The synergies of putting three world class organizations together will set a new standard in hospitality. We are proud to bring that to Cleveland," said Bobby George.

Timing for the opening of the Bally Bet Sportsbook and Bobby George's restaurant concept will be announced soon, but in the meantime, Browns fans can head to the Harry Buffalo, Barley House, Town Hall and Bobby George's other establishments to experience his unique hospitality and cheer the Browns on. Bally's Interactive will also be partnering with Bobby George for exciting fan-facing activations on gameday throughout the season.