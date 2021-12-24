Browns activate 5 players from reserve/COVID-19 list, make other roster moves

Moffatt is 5-11, 213 pounds and in his second NFL season out of Middle Tennessee State. He joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and appeared in nine games as a rookie. He has spent the 2021 season the Browns' practice squad and appeared in four contests. Moffatt will wear No. 35.

Mullens is 6-1, 210 pounds and in his fourth NFL season out of Southern Mississippi. Originally signed by San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Mullens has appeared in 20 career games with 17 starts, completing 407 passes for 4,861 yards with 26 touchdowns. He has spent the 2021 season on the Browns' practice squad and started last week's game. Mullens will wear No. 9.

Naggar (5-11, 193) is an undrafted rookie that was originally by the New York Jets out of SMU. Naggar began his collegiate career at Texas (2016-19) before transferring to SMU for his redshirt senior season. The 2020 AAC Special Teams Player of the Year made 17 of his 21 field goals (81.0%) and 43 of 46 extra points (93.5) last season. Naggar is a native of Arlington, Texas and will wear No. 8.