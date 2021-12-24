Transactions

Browns activate 5 players from reserve/COVID-19 list, make other roster moves

QBs Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum and WR Jarvis Landry have been activated

Dec 24, 2021 at 03:15 PM
The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (5):

CB A.J. Green

QB Case Keenum

WR Jarvis Landry

QB Baker Mayfield

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (2):

DT Jordan Elliott

K Chase McLaughlin

Waived (2):

WR Lawrence Cager

TE Miller Forristall

Placed on practice squad/COVID-19 (1):

S Tedric Thompson

Released from practice squad/COVID-19 (1):

TE Ross Travis

Activated from practice squad as COVID/19 replacement (8):

S Adrian Colbert

G Hjalte Froholdt 

DE Joe Jackson

CB Herb Miller

S Jovante Moffatt

QB Nick Mullens

K Chris Naggar

DE Curtis Weaver

In addition, defensive line coach Chris Kiffin has tested positive for COVID-19. Assistant defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett will help handle game day responsibilities while Kiffin is away from the club.

Colbert is 6-2, 205 pounds and in his fifth NFL season out of Miami (Fla.). Originally a seventh-round pick by San Francisco in 2017, Colbert has appeared in 37 career games with 22 starts. He has recorded 98 tackles, two forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has appeared in four games with three starts this season with the Giants. He joined the Browns' practice squad last week Colbert will wear No. 15.

Hjalte Froholdt (pronounced yell-DUH fro-HOLT) is 6-5, 310 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Arkansas. Originally a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2019, he's appeared in 13 career games. He has appeared in five games with the Browns this season. Froholdt is a native Svendborg, Denmark and started playing football competitively in the United States during his sophomore year of high school as a foreign exchange student in Warren, Ohio. He will wear No. 72.

Jackson is 6-4, 278 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Miami (Fla.). Initially a fifth-round selection by Dallas in 2019, Jackson has appeared in 19 career games. He first joined the Browns via waivers in 2020. He has appeared in 11 games this season and recorded 12 tackles with 1.5 sacks. He will wear No. 91.

Miller (6-1, 201) is a first-year player originally signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has appeared in 11 career games. The Florida Atlantic product appeared in seven games for the Browns this season and has spent time on the Browns' and Buccaneers' practice squads. Miller will wear No. 29.

Moffatt is 5-11, 213 pounds and in his second NFL season out of Middle Tennessee State. He joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and appeared in nine games as a rookie. He has spent the 2021 season the Browns' practice squad and appeared in four contests. Moffatt will wear No. 35.

Mullens is 6-1, 210 pounds and in his fourth NFL season out of Southern Mississippi. Originally signed by San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Mullens has appeared in 20 career games with 17 starts, completing 407 passes for 4,861 yards with 26 touchdowns. He has spent the 2021 season on the Browns' practice squad and started last week's game. Mullens will wear No. 9.

Naggar (5-11, 193) is an undrafted rookie that was originally by the New York Jets out of SMU. Naggar began his collegiate career at Texas (2016-19) before transferring to SMU for his redshirt senior season. The 2020 AAC Special Teams Player of the Year made 17 of his 21 field goals (81.0%) and 43 of 46 extra points (93.5) last season. Naggar is a native of Arlington, Texas and will wear No. 8.

Weaver is 6-2, 265 pounds and in his second NFL season out of Boise State. Originally a fifth-round pick by Miami in 2020, Weaver joined the Browns via waivers and missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury. He has spent all of 2021 on the Browns' practice squad. Weaver will wear No. 59.

