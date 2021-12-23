Browns D unfazed by injuries, expects to continue high level of play vs. high-flying Packers

Garrett is hopeful to still play Saturday despite injuring his groin in the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to the Raiders. He hasn't been able to practice this week, but he's committed to doing all he can to be healthy for Saturday and face Rodgers for the first time in his career.

"I haven't practiced, so we will see," Garrett said. "I'm about to give it my all. We have to win out to make the playoffs, and I'm going to play every second of the game that I can."

Garrett, a 2022 Pro Bowler, is putting the onus on himself to elevate the rest of the defense, no matter who's able to play. The Browns sorely need his pass-rushing prowess, which has amounted to a franchise record 15 sacks and has helped him record a sack in 11 of the Browns' 14 games. Having Garrett on the field is always a benefit, but the Browns are prepared to rely on other edge rushers in Porter Gustin, Joe Jackson and — hopefully — Clowney to bring pressure, too.

"I don't have a choice but to be great," Garrett said. "You have to step it up. There is no way around it and no excuses to be made. We have three games. I have to put my very best foot forward and give us a chance to win."

The rest of the defense has to continue to be strong, too, and the group feels as though it can be after it's held opponents to 22 points or less in seven of the last eight games. That's happened not only because of Garrett, but also with big plays from key playmakers in CB Denzel Ward, Owusu-Koramoah, S Grant Delpit and others.

All of those players mentioned are expected to be active for Saturday, which is why the Browns aren't making excuses and expect to play at a high level.