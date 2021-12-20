Browns activate S John Johnson III, elevate 7 from practice squad

Kelly is 5-10, 208 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Tennessee. Originally a sixth-round pick by the Rams in 2018, Kelly has appeared in 11 career games and recorded 32 carries for 96 yards and two receptions for 27 yards. He has appeared in three games this season. Kelly will wear No. 41.

Miller (6-1, 201) is a first-year player originally signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has appeared in 10 career games. The Florida Atlantic product appeared in six games for the Browns this season and has spent time on the Browns' and Buccaneers' practice squads. Miller will wear No. 29.

Moffatt is 5-11, 213 pounds and in his second NFL season out of Middle Tennessee State. He joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and appeared in nine games as a rookie. He has spent the 2021 season the Browns' practice squad and appeared in three contests. Moffatt will wear No. 35.