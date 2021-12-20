Transactions

Browns activate S John Johnson III, elevate 7 from practice squad

Cleveland makes roster moves before today's 5 p.m. kickoff vs. Raiders

Dec 20, 2021 at 10:11 AM
The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (1):

S John Johnson III

Activated from practice squad as COVID/19 replacement (7):

CB Brian Allen 

G Hjalte Froholdt 

DE Joe Jackson

RB John Kelly

CB Herb Miller

S Jovante Moffatt

S Tedric Thompson

Allen is 6-3, 200 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Utah. Originally a fifth-round pick by the Steelers in 2017, he has appeared in 17 career games between Pittsburgh (2017-18) and San Francisco (2020). Allen was signed to the Browns active roster last year for the team's two playoff games and spent all of training camp with the club in 2021. Allen is a native of La Marque, Texas. He will wear No. 34.

Froholdt (pronounced yell-DUH fro-HOLT) is 6-5, 310 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Arkansas. Originally a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2019, he's appeared in 12 career games. He has appeared in four games with the Browns this season. Froholdt is a native Svendborg, Denmark and started playing football competitively in the United States during his sophomore year of high school as a foreign exchange student in Warren, Ohio. He will wear No. 72. 

Jackson is 6-4, 278 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Miami (Fla.). Initially a fifth-round selection by Dallas in 2019, Jackson has appeared in 18 career games. He first joined the Browns via waivers in 2020. He has appeared in 10 games this season and recorded nine tackles with one sack. He will wear No. 91.

Kelly is 5-10, 208 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Tennessee. Originally a sixth-round pick by the Rams in 2018, Kelly has appeared in 11 career games and recorded 32 carries for 96 yards and two receptions for 27 yards. He has appeared in three games this season. Kelly will wear No. 41.

Miller (6-1, 201) is a first-year player originally signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has appeared in 10 career games. The Florida Atlantic product appeared in six games for the Browns this season and has spent time on the Browns' and Buccaneers' practice squads. Miller will wear No. 29. 

Moffatt is 5-11, 213 pounds and in his second NFL season out of Middle Tennessee State. He joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and appeared in nine games as a rookie. He has spent the 2021 season the Browns' practice squad and appeared in three contests. Moffatt will wear No. 35. 

Thompson is 6-0, 204 pounds and in his fifth NFL season out of Colorado. Originally signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Thompson has appeared in 37 games with 16 starts with the Seahawks (2017-19) and Chiefs (2020). He has recorded 82 career tackles, five passes defensed, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He initially joined the Browns last season via waivers but did not appear in a game. He is a native of Valencia, Calif. Thompson will wear No. 37.

