News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: Browns 'embrace the uncertainty' of who will be available Monday vs. Raiders

The Browns will have until Monday at 2 p.m. to possibly receive good news on players being able to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list

Dec 18, 2021 at 05:40 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Kevin Stefanski knows just as much as everyone else when it comes to knowing whether any more Browns players will be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list before Monday's rescheduled game against the Raiders.

"As you can imagine, things are very fluid," he said Saturday in a Zoom call with local reporters. "We will see how it goes in terms of guys going to the list, but in terms of guys who are coming back, we don't know. There is uncertainty there. If guys make it back, great. If they do not, that is fine, too."

Stefanski, who tested positive for COVID-19 himself and also isn't sure if he'll be able to be on the sidelines to coach, said the Browns obviously will welcome any returnees from the list, which is currently holding 20 players, as soon as they can. A few additions are possible, especially after the league amended its return-to-play protocols Thursday by implementing a new metric called the "cycle threshold," which measures how contagious a player is and offers three avenues for a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list to return.

The testing can begin one day after a player tests positive and should help vaccinated players return on a faster basis. 

Yes, it's a tad complicated, but it's designed to help teams avoid future situations such as the one the Browns are currently dealing with, and it could help them play Monday with a more complete roster.

"There are smarter people than I to figure all that out," Stefanski said. "I like to just kind of focus on the things that we have to focus on."

For Stefanski, that task is all about preparing his team for Monday no matter which players and coaches are available. He watched the Browns' practice Saturday, their second full practice of the week, through Zoom and said it appeared to be a good one.

But the hope, of course, is to have more players on the field at 5 p.m. Monday at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns have until 2 p.m. Monday to seal their gameday roster. Several starters and key role players remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the Browns would be plenty fortunate to receive any of them back in the next 48 hours.

"Honestly, with the guys who are on the COVID list in terms of them testing out and those type of things, we really do not have any control over that," he said. "I don't think anybody knows. That is the uncertainty of this situation.

"I think our players embrace the uncertainty and embrace the challenge of this all. If guys make it back, that is great. If they do not, we will be just fine."

Photos: Raiders Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos from the practice fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Browns preparing for their Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on December 18, 2021.
1 / 30

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during practice on December 18, 2021.
2 / 30

Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on December 18, 2021.
3 / 30

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kyle Lauletta (17) during practice on December 18, 2021.
4 / 30

Quarterback Kyle Lauletta (17) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during practice on December 18, 2021.
5 / 30

Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on December 18, 2021.
6 / 30

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A COVID mask installed in a helmet during practice on December 18, 2021.
7 / 30

A COVID mask installed in a helmet during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on December 18, 2021.
8 / 30

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on December 18, 2021.
9 / 30

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on December 18, 2021.
10 / 30

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) and Tight End Coach Drew Petzing during practice on December 18, 2021.
11 / 30

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) and Tight End Coach Drew Petzing during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on December 18, 2021.
12 / 30

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on December 18, 2021.
13 / 30

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on December 18, 2021.
14 / 30

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during practice on December 18, 2021.
15 / 30

Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on December 18, 2021.
16 / 30

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on December 18, 2021.
17 / 30

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on December 18, 2021.
18 / 30

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on December 18, 2021.
19 / 30

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. (54) during practice on December 18, 2021.
20 / 30

Linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. (54) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on December 18, 2021.
21 / 30

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Brian Allen (34) during practice on December 18, 2021.
22 / 30

Cornerback Brian Allen (34) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on December 18, 2021.
23 / 30

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on December 18, 2021.
24 / 30

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on December 18, 2021.
25 / 30

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Bryan Mills (16) during practice on December 18, 2021.
26 / 30

Cornerback Bryan Mills (16) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Josiah Bronson (99) during practice on December 18, 2021.
27 / 30

Defensive tackle Josiah Bronson (99) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on December 18, 2021.
28 / 30

A helmet during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tedric Thompson (37) during practice on December 18, 2021.
29 / 30

Safety Tedric Thompson (37) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Guard Blake Hance (62) during practice on December 18, 2021.
30 / 30

Offensive Guard Blake Hance (62) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Walker made 'the most' of time on COVID list

LB Anthony Walker Jr. wasn't OK with sitting still after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week.

Walker missed last Sunday's win against the Ravens due to a positive test and was activated Saturday, but he said his symptoms — which featured only a bit of congestion — weren't enough to stop him from doing at-home workouts and, of course, staying tuned into team meetings and conducting his usual, meticulous study of game film.

"I tried to make the most of some at-home workouts," he said. "Staying engaged. Staying in Zoom meetings. FaceTiming with the other guys while they are in meetings to stay locked in. Watching practice film. Watching the game from home. Just trying to stay engaged as much as possible. It's tough obviously not being out there with your brothers every day. Shoot, this is your life."

Walker can finally return to it all, and his presence as a near-every down player and steady tackler will be a big boost for a team that needs as many veterans back in the lineup as possible.

"We were ready to rock however it shook out," he said. "I think the guys were again just 100 percent locked in. However the league decided to handle it, we were going to be prepared for it."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Browns short-handed at CB but have options vs. Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow ranks fifth in the NFL in receptions and has caught 30 passes in his last 3 games
news

News & Notes: RB Kareem Hunt, CB Troy Hill unlikely to play vs. Raiders

Cleveland's on a short week with Las Vegas coming to town Saturday
news

News & Notes: Dustin Colquitt jumped at the opportunity to help Browns

Colquitt made it to Cleveland in a hurry Thursday and is ready to start another chapter in his 17-year career Sunday against the Ravens 
news

News & Notes: Browns 'working through' punter options for Sunday vs. Ravens

The Browns placed P Jamie Gillan on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday and could explore external options for a possible quick replacement
news

News & Notes: Browns ready to 'pivot' if they're low on TEs vs. Ravens

Harrison Bryant has been ruled out and David Njoku remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

News & Notes: Browns excited to see LB Jacob Phillips back at practice

The 2nd-year linebacker was designated for return from injured reserve Monday
news

News & Notes: Browns lose All-Pro T Jack Conklin for the season

Cleveland's veteran right tackle suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in Sunday's loss to the Ravens
news

News & Notes: Browns D tasked to be 'sound in everything' vs. Lamar Jackson and potent Ravens offense

Cleveland will square off against the former MVP on Sunday in Baltimore
news

News & Notes: Troy Hill returns to practice after scary moment in New England

The Browns' top option in the slot was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice
news

News & Notes: Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin expected back at practice

Cleveland could get back two key offensive players this week
news

Stefanski: Browns have to be weatherproof and 'ready to go' vs. Lions

The Browns are prepared for all of the factors that play into wet gameday conditions
Advertising