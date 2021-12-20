The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders 

3. Run It, Run It And Run It Some More with Raw Power

The Browns are poised to start Mullens at quarterback, and while he has been with the team all season on the practice squad, he did not get to take a single rep with the starters this week. Mullens has five career wins under his belt along with a 64.5 percent completion percentage, 8.0 yards per attempt and 4,714 yards with 22 touchdowns passing in 16 career games. He boasts a quarterback rating of 87.2 and, heck, he even has a win over the Raiders back in 2018. In that game, Mullens started for the 49ers and completed 16-of-22 passes while throwing for 262 yards, three touchdowns and posting a rating of 151.3 en route to a 34-3 win.

No one is expecting a repeat performance on that level, but Mullens knows the wide-zone scheme and is more than a capable thrower. That being said, while Mullens may get to take some shots off of play action, this is the game to lean on Nick Chubb and D'Ernest Johnson to pound the Raiders into oblivion. The Browns are undefeated at home and 4-1 on the year when they have a 100-yard rusher. The Raiders currently have the 26th-ranked run defense in the NFL, allowing 125.3 yards per game on the ground. The Raiders have also lost by double-digits every time they have allowed an opposing running back to top the century mark. Over the last four games, opposing running backs are averaging 101 yards and 1.5 touchdowns rushing per game in addition to another 44 yards receiving and 0.5 touchdowns per game. That means backs are putting up 145 total yards and two scores per game against the Raiders during that span, and the Browns must capitalize on that Monday. Chubb is the best player on offense for the Browns this (and every) week, so now is the time to feed him relentlessly, and I wouldn't mind seeing 25-30 carries Monday.