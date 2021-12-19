7 questions for Joel Bitonio, who expects Browns to step up and play with confidence vs. Raiders

CB.com: The offensive line has been hit pretty hard by this, but that's also nothing new for you. What do you like about the players who are poised to play Monday?

Bitonio: It's kind of the same thing. They've been working. Coach (Bill) Callahan and Coach (Scott) Peters really get the guys going and they've put in a lot of extra work with those guys. The guys are doing film work, they're doing extra on-field work and they're ready for the moment. Blake (Hance) has started a lot of games this year and has played a lot of meaningful football. Michael Dunn had to step in last year, and he's a guy that works so hard in practice. I do have confidence in our guys. I have confidence in our group. They're ready to play, they're ready for this moment and it's going to be fun to actually get out there and be with them and see them play a little bit.

CB.com: How much have you gotten to know Nick Mullens this year and what have you seen from him?

Bitonio: I've had dinner with him a few times at the team hotel on road trips. We had a little connection where he played for Coach (Kyle) Shanahan in San Francisco and I played with him here in Cleveland. We've had that little connection, so that brought up some conversations. He's a good guy, man, and he's a gamer. If you look at his stats and what he's done in his NFL career, his stats hold up with a lot of good players in this league. We have all the confidence in the world he can come out there and be a gamer for us and make some plays.

CB.com: What was your reaction when the game got delayed by two days?