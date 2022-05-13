Schedule Release

Browns announce 2022 schedule

The Browns will host two primetime games and end the year against three divisional opponents in their last five games

May 12, 2022 at 08:00 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns are set to host two primetime games against divisional rivals — one on Halloween night and another in a Thursday Night contest — to highlight some of their biggest games of their 2022 regular season schedule.

The NFL announced its complete schedule Thursday for the regular season. The Browns will open the year on the road against the Panthers before returning to Cleveland for a home-opener against the Jets and a Thursday night showdown against the Steelers for their first AFC North game of the year four days later.

Table inside Article
WeekDateOpponentTimeTVTickets
1Sept. 11at Carolina Panthers1 p.m.CBS
2Sept. 18New York Jets1 p.m.CBSBuy Tickets
3Sept. 22Pittsburgh Steelers8:15 p.m.Prime VideoBuy Tickets
4Oct. 2at Atlanta Falcons1 p.m.CBS
5Oct. 9Los Angeles Chargers1 p.m.CBSBuy Tickets
6Oct. 16New England Patriots1 p.m.CBSBuy Tickets
7Oct. 23at Baltimore Ravens1 p.m.CBS
8Oct. 31Cincinnati Bengals8:15 p.m.ESPNBuy Tickets
9BYE
10Nov. 13at Miami Dolphins1 p.m.CBS
11Nov. 20at Buffalo Bills1 p.m.CBS
12Nov. 27Tampa Bay Buccaneers1 p.m.FOXBuy Tickets
13Dec. 4at Houston Texans1 p.m.CBS
14Dec. 11at Cincinnati Bengals1 p.m.CBS
15Dec. 17/18Baltimore RavensTBDTBDBuy Tickets
16Dec. 24New Orleans Saints1 p.m.CBSBuy Tickets
17Jan. 1at Washington Commanders1 p.m.FOX
18Jan. 7/8at Pittsburgh SteelersTBDTBD

"It's always an exciting day when you get the schedule," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "For months, we've known who were playing and where, but to see how it unfolds, where our bye week is and where our division opponents are is fun for our coaches. That first opponent is something you look at so you can start to work on their coordinators, understand what they've done and try and get a head start on that game."

The Week 1 matchup in Charlotte, slated for 1 p.m. on CBS, will mark the first time the Browns have ever opened a season against the Panthers and will be their third consecutive year in which they've started on the road. The Browns will then hold their home-opener in Week 2 before they take a primetime stage against the Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. and will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

The Browns are 7-2 all-time at home on Thursday night, including winning each of their last six home Thursday night contests. Overall, the Browns have won their past four Thursday night games.

The Browns will then play four consecutive games in the Sunday 1 p.m. kickoff slot against the Falcons (away), Chargers (home), Patriots (home) and Ravens (away) before they host another primetime game against the Bengals for a Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. This will mark just the third meeting all-time between the Browns and Bengals on Monday night, with the most recent coming on Oct. 22, 1990, and will be the second of two primetime home games the Browns are set to host against a divisional opponent in 2022.

"Our players love to play under the lights, and I know our fans love to be loud under the lights," Stefanski said. "To get the Steelers on Thursday Night Football and then get the Bengals on Monday Night Football, I know those will be unbelievable atmospheres to watch a ballgame."

Photos: The Browns 2022 Schedule

The Browns' 2022 regular-season schedule has been released. Check out how the season unfolds with this photo gallery

Cleveland Browns' Andrew Hawkins (16) catches a pass as Carolina Panthers' Tre Boston (33) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Cleveland Browns' Andrew Hawkins (16) catches a pass as Carolina Panthers' Tre Boston (33) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns game on October 8, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14–17
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns game on October 8, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14–17

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium

Tight end Gary Barnidge (82) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2016 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 13-33.
Tight end Gary Barnidge (82) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2016 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 13-33.

Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) and the defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
Safety Grant Delpit (22) and the defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) and Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) and Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jordan Poyer (33) during an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns on September 25, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 24–30 in overtime.
Safety Jordan Poyer (33) during an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns on September 25, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 24–30 in overtime.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) dives in for a touchdown as Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Demario Davis (56) and inside linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) try to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) dives in for a touchdown as Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Demario Davis (56) and inside linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) try to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas (73) blocks during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014, in Cleveland. The Browns won 22-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas (73) blocks during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014, in Cleveland. The Browns won 22-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans game on October 15, 2017 at NRG Stadium. The Browns lost 17–33
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans game on October 15, 2017 at NRG Stadium. The Browns lost 17–33

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns defensive end Carl Nassib (94) rushes the quarterback during an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. The Browns won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns defensive end Carl Nassib (94) rushes the quarterback during an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. The Browns won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins on October 2, 2016 at FedexField. The Browns lost 20–31.
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins on October 2, 2016 at FedexField. The Browns lost 20–31.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland has its bye placed in the middle of the schedule in Week 9. The mid-year bye will be opportune for the Browns as they rest, regroup and prepare for their final nine games.

"You always like having the bye week smack in the middle," Stefanski said. "We'll play eight games, then take a break and play nine games. I think there's benefits to having it in the middle of the season."

The Browns will host eight total games at FirstEnergy Stadium in 2022, including a Week 12 battle between QB Tom Brady and the Buccaneers that comes after a two-game road stretch against the Dolphins (Week 10) and Bills (Week 11) following the bye week. Kickoff for each of those games is set for 1 p.m.

Cleveland will also play three divisional games in its last five contests, starting with a Week 14 trip to Cincinnati and followed by a Week 15 home matchup against Baltimore. The Browns will then host the Saints for a Christmas Eve showdown in Week 16 before hitting the road for their final games against the Commanders and Steelers, the 10th time they've finished a season against Pittsburgh in the past 15 seasons and first time they will end the year with consecutive road games since 2017.

The Browns could receive at least two more primetime games in their schedule — the league hasn't yet determined kickoff times for the Browns' Week 15 game against the Ravens and Week 18 game against the Steelers.

In Week 15, three of five designated matchups will be played on Saturday with the remainder to be played on Sunday. Specific dates and start times for the designated Week 15 matchups will be determined and announced at a later date during the season.

In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1:00 p.m. and 4:25 p.m.) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 p.m.) Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17.

All other Browns games, with the exception of the Week 3 and Week 8 primetime games, are set for 1 p.m.

The Browns' three-game preseason schedule was also announced Thursday. It begins with a trip to Jacksonville — the second consecutive road preseason start against the Jaguars — and ends with home games against the Eagles and Bears. The Eagles will be in Cleveland in the days preceding their preseason matchup for joint workouts.

Table inside Article
WeekDateOpponentTimeTVTickets
1Aug. 12at Jacksonville Jaguars7 p.m.TBD
2Aug. 21Philadelphia Eagles1 p.m.TBDBuy Tickets
3Aug. 27Chicago Bears7 p.m.TBDBuy Tickets

