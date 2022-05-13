Browns announce 2022 schedule

Cleveland has its bye placed in the middle of the schedule in Week 9. The mid-year bye will be opportune for the Browns as they rest, regroup and prepare for their final nine games.

"You always like having the bye week smack in the middle," Stefanski said. "We'll play eight games, then take a break and play nine games. I think there's benefits to having it in the middle of the season."

The Browns will host eight total games at FirstEnergy Stadium in 2022, including a Week 12 battle between QB Tom Brady and the Buccaneers that comes after a two-game road stretch against the Dolphins (Week 10) and Bills (Week 11) following the bye week. Kickoff for each of those games is set for 1 p.m.

Cleveland will also play three divisional games in its last five contests, starting with a Week 14 trip to Cincinnati and followed by a Week 15 home matchup against Baltimore. The Browns will then host the Saints for a Christmas Eve showdown in Week 16 before hitting the road for their final games against the Commanders and Steelers, the 10th time they've finished a season against Pittsburgh in the past 15 seasons and first time they will end the year with consecutive road games since 2017.

The Browns could receive at least two more primetime games in their schedule — the league hasn't yet determined kickoff times for the Browns' Week 15 game against the Ravens and Week 18 game against the Steelers.

In Week 15, three of five designated matchups will be played on Saturday with the remainder to be played on Sunday. Specific dates and start times for the designated Week 15 matchups will be determined and announced at a later date during the season.

In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1:00 p.m. and 4:25 p.m.) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 p.m.) Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17.

All other Browns games, with the exception of the Week 3 and Week 8 primetime games, are set for 1 p.m.