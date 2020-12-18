Browns defense owns up to Week 14 mistakes, aims for big improvements vs. Giants

But Monday is in the past. It's been irrelevant since the first few hours of Tuesday morning, when the Browns started their short week to prepare for their next battle against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

The Giants won't have a quarterback as versatile and dynamic as Jackson. In fact, they don't know who their quarterback will be yet. Second-year starter Daniel Jones was listed as questionable as he deals with two injuries — he injured his hamstring and did not play in Week 13 and suffered an ankle injury last week.

That might lead to 10-year veteran Colt McCoy earning his second start of the season. McCoy has gone 21-of-35 for 154 yards with one touchdown and an interception this season and started in place of Jones when the Giants upset the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13.

Cleveland has done its homework on both quarterbacks.

"We're aware of that because it was part of our breakdown anyway," Woods said. "We're prepared either way with the slight difference with either quarterback."

The potential switch won't just be at quarterback either. Former Browns head coach and current Giants tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will conduct play-calling duties for New York after offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Browns players and coaches, however, are not concerned about any edge Kitchens might have in his familiarity with the defense. The Browns have new terminology and a different defensive coordinator, after all, and their focus is on each of their individual player battles, not the play calls from Kitchens.

"I'm not going against Freddie Kitchens," defensive end Myles Garrett said. "I'm going against an offensive line, a quarterback and everybody else they have on offense."

The Browns believe that focus will help them bounce back after a turbulent performance from Monday. They're determined to ensure that loss won't detract them from finishing the season strong, and each win will be a monumental step toward clinching Cleveland's first playoff berth since 2002.

That's where the focus is. The Giants are up next. Everything else is in the past.