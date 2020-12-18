Browns Mailbag: What can defense do to bounce back during pivotal stretch?

It was pretty evident against Baltimore that our defense has some issues. How much will the return of Denzel Ward help our defense and what else can be done schematically to help the defense thrive? — Brooks P., Cincinnati

Let's start with Ward. His return will be significant for a Browns defense that just hasn't been able to stay fully healthy in the back end of its defense. The Browns had something really good working for them with Ronnie Harrison Jr. taking over as an every-snap starter at strong safety while Ward and Terrance Mitchell played the outside cornerback spots and Kevin Johnson handled the slot. Losing both Ward and Harrison for the past three games has been tough to overcome, no question about it, but the expected return of Ward on Sunday certainly helps. Harrison is eligible to come off injured reserve after Sunday's game and the Browns are hopeful he can be back before the end of the regular season.

"It would definitely give us a boost," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said, discussing the return of Ward. "He has been a big playmaker for us this year. He has played really well. For me, it is 'All right, we have another guy back. Let's keep rolling.'"

One player, though, can't fix everything, and the Browns have been hard at work this week trying to right everything that went wrong in allowing 47 points (2 came from a safety) to the Ravens on Monday night. Cleveland had been better in recent weeks on third downs, but it struggled in that area against Baltimore, allowing the Ravens to convert 6-of-11.

Woods said his message to the team this week was simple: "Focus on doing your job, make the plays you are supposed to make and play fast and physical."