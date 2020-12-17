News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: Olivier Vernon set to face former team in midst of hot streak

Veteran D-End has 7 sacks since Week 8

Dec 17, 2020 at 01:33 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Olivier Vernon returns to his old stomping grounds Sunday in the midst of one of the best stretches of his nine-year career.

The veteran defensive end has registered seven sacks this season, and all seven have come since Week 8. Sandwiched between then and Monday, when he dropped Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson twice, was an AFC Defensive Player of the Week performance and an Ironman workload that's come as a result of a slew of absences and injuries that have decimated the Browns' depth at defensive end.

"It's just good to see him have success," Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. "I know everything that he went through last year with the injuries, he really did not feel like himself, he wanted to come back and prove what type of player he was and I feel like as of late, he is really showing up, just in terms of production, the pressure and the sacks on the quarterback. We just need him to continue to play that way."

Vernon's surge has been a big boost for the entire Browns defense, which has been forced to overcome injuries and other depth issues throughout the season. Cleveland has dressed just three defensive ends for multiple games during the second half of the season, and Vernon rose to the challenge during the two games in which Myles Garrett was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

"OV has had some really good moments for us," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He stepped up when Myles was out, which we really needed. He has given us some great reps. He is a physical player. He is very, very intelligent. We put a lot on his plate, and he is able to execute it just because he is a savvy player." 

The Browns acquired Vernon in a March 2019 trade with the Giants following an injury-shortened season in which he amassed seven sacks in 11 games. That's where he stands today — one year after registering just 3.5 sacks in an injury-shortened season — with three games to go, and he's on pace to join Garrett as the Browns' first double-digit sack duo since Reggie Camp and Clay Matthews in 1984.

As for whether the scenery of MetLife Field will have any impact on Vernon, Woods said it's anyone's guess.

"He does not say much," Woods said. "But if he is thinking about it, he probably will not say anything."

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 14

Check out the best photos from the Browns game against the Baltimore Ravens yesterday by the Browns photo team

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
1 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
2 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
3 / 71

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
4 / 71

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Jimmy Haslam, Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and J.W. Johnson before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
5 / 71

Jimmy Haslam, Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and J.W. Johnson before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
6 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
7 / 71

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
8 / 71

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
9 / 71

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
10 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
11 / 71

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) and Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
12 / 71

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) and Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
13 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
14 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
15 / 71

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
16 / 71

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
17 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
18 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
19 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
20 / 71

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
21 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
22 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
23 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
24 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
25 / 71

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
26 / 71

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
27 / 71

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
28 / 71

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
29 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
30 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The team during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
31 / 71

The team during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
32 / 71

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
33 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
34 / 71

The stadium during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
35 / 71

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
36 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
37 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
38 / 71

The team before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
39 / 71

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
40 / 71

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
41 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
42 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
43 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
44 / 71

The stadium during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
45 / 71

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
46 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
47 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
48 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
49 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
50 / 71

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
51 / 71

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
52 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
53 / 71

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
54 / 71

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
55 / 71

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
56 / 71

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
57 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
58 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
59 / 71

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
60 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
61 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
62 / 71

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
63 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
64 / 71

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
65 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
66 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
67 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
68 / 71

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
69 / 71

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
70 / 71

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
71 / 71

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Injury Update

G Wyatt Teller (ankle) was set to miss practice for the second straight day but continues to make progress, Stefanski said.

"We will see where he is through the day," Stefanski said.

In the event Teller is unavailable, the Browns would again turn to Chris Hubbard, who was Teller's replacement when he missed three games earlier this season because of an injured calf.

Hubbard filled in at right guard and left tackle Monday while Teller and Jedrick Wills Jr. dealt with their injuries.

"He is a swing guy at four positions, and if you asked him to snap the ball, I bet he can do that as well," offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. "The value that he brings, plus the quality of play is very impressive. That is a guy that on a lot of teams would be a starter. So to have him in the bullpen ready to plug in any of the spots, it has been great to have him. And if he does have to go we will see. But we do not expect him to drop off there."

Moving Forward

Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said K Cody Parkey on Monday "had a bad night and he knows it" but likes Parkey's "even keel" demeanor as he prepares to be better Sunday.

Parkey missed a 39-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter and an extra point attempt in the third. It was just Parkey's third missed field goal attempt of the season and his second missed extra point.

"The key was there he made those last two – one to take the lead 35-34 and one to tie it at the end 42 all," Priefer said. "I was really proud of the way he responded there. He does not miss a beat. He is very calm and very collected. He has a very even keel about him, which I really like about him. Great kickers do not miss two in a row, and he had a bad night and he knows it. He is going to grow and get better. 

"He had a good day yesterday and he is going to have a good day today, and he will keep getting better."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Browns monitoring Denzel Ward on 'day by day' basis as CB returns to practice

The Browns secondary is closer to getting back one of its top players
news

News & Notes: Browns faced with another injury in the secondary

Veteran S Andrew Sendejo has a concussion
news

News & Notes: Baker Mayfield's chemistry and confidence with WRs continues to ascend 

Mayfield hasn't shied away from any of his receivers all season
news

News & Notes: Browns put 'big emphasis' on onside kick hands team

Cleveland's needed that group to come up big on multiple occasions this season
news

News & Notes: Baker Mayfield, Rashard Higgins continue to ride unflappable connection

The duo shined in Tennessee, and their celebration looked even sweeter
news

News & Notes: Browns working contingency plans with Wyatt Teller sidelined

Cleveland's starting right guard was placed on reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday
news

News & Notes: Browns got a 'full day's effort' from 'pro's pro' Olivier Vernon

Veteran D-End played every snap in Sunday's win over the Titans
news

News & Notes: Healthier Jarvis Landry 'just getting started'

Veteran WR is coming off his best game of the season
news

News & Notes: Browns hopeful Ronnie Harrison can return by end of season

3rd-year strong safety was placed on injured reserve Tuesday
news

News & Notes: Browns enter December on a 3-game win streak and want to keep ascending

Cleveland's win Sunday moved the team to 8-3 on the season
news

News & Notes: Browns have productive week despite adjusted practice schedule

Cleveland holds its 1st full-team practice of the week Friday

Advertising