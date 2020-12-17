News & Notes: Olivier Vernon set to face former team in midst of hot streak

Olivier Vernon returns to his old stomping grounds Sunday in the midst of one of the best stretches of his nine-year career.

The veteran defensive end has registered seven sacks this season, and all seven have come since Week 8. Sandwiched between then and Monday, when he dropped Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson twice, was an AFC Defensive Player of the Week performance and an Ironman workload that's come as a result of a slew of absences and injuries that have decimated the Browns' depth at defensive end.

"It's just good to see him have success," Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. "I know everything that he went through last year with the injuries, he really did not feel like himself, he wanted to come back and prove what type of player he was and I feel like as of late, he is really showing up, just in terms of production, the pressure and the sacks on the quarterback. We just need him to continue to play that way."

Vernon's surge has been a big boost for the entire Browns defense, which has been forced to overcome injuries and other depth issues throughout the season. Cleveland has dressed just three defensive ends for multiple games during the second half of the season, and Vernon rose to the challenge during the two games in which Myles Garrett was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

"OV has had some really good moments for us," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He stepped up when Myles was out, which we really needed. He has given us some great reps. He is a physical player. He is very, very intelligent. We put a lot on his plate, and he is able to execute it just because he is a savvy player."

The Browns acquired Vernon in a March 2019 trade with the Giants following an injury-shortened season in which he amassed seven sacks in 11 games. That's where he stands today — one year after registering just 3.5 sacks in an injury-shortened season — with three games to go, and he's on pace to join Garrett as the Browns' first double-digit sack duo since Reggie Camp and Clay Matthews in 1984.

As for whether the scenery of MetLife Field will have any impact on Vernon, Woods said it's anyone's guess.