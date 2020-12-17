Watch Building the Browns: In the Hunt

In Episode 12 of Building the Browns, Andrew Berry and Paul DePodesta break down the state of the team at the midpoint of the season while Sheldon Richardson and Myles Garrett take viewers on the field at a blustery FirstEnergy Stadium for the team's resilient victory over the Texans. The episode also details the enhanced protocols enacted in the wake of an increase of COVID-19 cases throughout the country and shows how the Browns adapted to them during a pivotal part of the season. Cleveland kept its winning ways rolling in Jacksonville, and Chief of Staff Callie Brownson made a little history along the way as the league's first-ever female interim position coach. And Garrett's return from the reserve/COVID-19 list was one of many reasons to celebrate on an unforgettable afternoon in Nashville, when the Browns extended their winning streak to four with their biggest victory yet in 2020.