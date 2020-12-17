Cup of Joe: Baker Mayfield giving Browns the QB play they need in loaded AFC North

You have that quarterback right now with Baker, who is raising the level of all the guys around him. Look what Donovan Peoples-Jones is doing. Look what Rashard Higgins is doing. You're getting the best version of those guys because Baker is playing great football. The expectation in that huddle when your quarterback is playing great is that everybody else is going to play great and do their 1/11th of the puzzle. They don't want to be the one who let down the team. They don't want to be the one to let down their quarterback who is expecting great things from them.

Here's what's tough about the AFC North: That will be the atmosphere in the huddle for all of the division's quarterbacks in 2021 when Burrow returns and the Bengals have a chance to recalibrate their roster.

If you have that franchise quarterback, you can reasonably expect you're going to be .500 or better every year. And when there's four of them in one division it can make for quite a bloodbath because you're going to expect those teams to be pretty good every year. Sometimes their defense will be a little bit better, sometimes the cast will be a little bit better, sometimes a little worse, but you're going to get the same kind of consistency the Steelers have had for a long time. You're always going to be above eight wins and you're always going to be in that playoff hunt in December. Unfortunately in the AFC North you don't have those easy victories right now and you won't for the foreseeable future depending on what happens with Pittsburgh and their quarterback.

The biggest advantage for Baker? This is just his first year in Kevin Stefanski's system, and we've already seen big improvements within the season. Just imagine how much better it will be with multiple years in the same offense.

Just like anything, practice makes you better at something. Not having to go back and re-learn algebra with a new offense, you're able to go to Calc 2 next year and build on the concepts you were working on this season. That's why these offenses that have been together for so long are so successful because they're so difficult to attack. You can't throw something at them they haven't seen and they don't already know the answers for. There's never a time when you're playing against the Saints with Drew Brees or when Tom Brady was with the Patriots where you throw something out there they didn't plan for.

That's why all of these quarterbacks who have been with their head coach and offensive coordinator for so long are consistently successful. Maybe not every single game, but year to year, they're having this high level of success week in and week out.