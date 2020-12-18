Injury Report: Browns rule out 2 starters, list 5 players as questionable vs. Giants

The Browns will be without a starter on both sides of the ball Sunday against the Giants.

G Wyatt Teller (ankle) and S Andrew Sendejo (concussion) were both ruled out Friday after not practicing this week. Both suffered their injuries during the second half of the team's Monday night loss to the Ravens.

Five other key players are considered questionable, though coach Kevin Stefanski expressed optimism about a handful of them: CB Denzel Ward (calf), CB Kevin Johnson (groin), TE Austin Hooper (neck), TE David Njoku (knee) and WR KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring).