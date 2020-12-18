Injury Report: Browns rule out 2 starters, list 5 players as questionable vs. Giants

The Browns will be without a starter on both sides of the ball Sunday against the Giants.
G Wyatt Teller (ankle) and S Andrew Sendejo (concussion) were both ruled out Friday after not practicing this week. Both suffered their injuries during the second half of the team's Monday night loss to the Ravens.
Five other key players are considered questionable, though coach Kevin Stefanski expressed optimism about a handful of them: CB Denzel Ward (calf), CB Kevin Johnson (groin), TE Austin Hooper (neck), TE David Njoku (knee) and WR KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring).
Ward has missed the past three games but returned to practice Wednesday and was a limited participant throughout the week. If Ward returns, Johnson, who has started in Ward's place and was also limited throughout the week, likely would retreat to the slot, where he's played the majority of the season.
Hooper, who missed Monday's game, was a full participant in Friday's practice. Njoku was a new addition to Friday's injury report, but Stefanski said it was done out of precaution.
Hodge has missed the past two games with his injury but was a limited participant throughout the week.
Stefanski said Teller, who missed three games earlier this season with a calf injury, was considered "week to week." Veteran Chris Hubbard, who has taken snaps at three different spots on the offensive line this season, is likely to fill the void at right guard Sunday.
Second-year safety Sheldrick Redwine will start in place of Sendejo, Stefanski said. Recently claimed S Tedric Thompson could be in line for his first action with the Browns.
