Browns LT Jedrick Wills inspired by teammates' passion to further cause to end systemic racism

The Browns' first pick in the 2020 Draft has had about as unique a first offseason as anyone could possibly imagine.

From working remotely due to COVID-19 and the critically important social justice movement to end racism, Jedrick Wills Jr. has remained committed to fostering important change for the country and for himself as both a player and a person.

One thing that has inspired Wills during this time has been the support of his teammates and his organization in the fight to end racism.

"Jarvis (Landry) is very, very, very hurt by this situation and he spoke out to us in the team meeting on Thursday, about his feelings toward this, Odell (Beckham Jr.) as well, so I feel that those guys using their platform is going to do nothing but help this situation."

In addition to his teammates, Wills said he feels very supported by the Browns organization.

"They have been very supportive of this situation," he said. "I know Coach (Kevin) Stefanski had a lot of things to say about it, all positive. He came with the whole team and just let us know that they were gonna have our backs through it all. They got their backs 100 percent. That's what we need for every team, for every person."

He added that for all of those listening who want to help this critical movement to end racism, "their support means everything."

"The base of people that they have who support them will follow their footsteps that they support us," Wills said. "Things along that line, the support, people speaking out just have to come from both sides. At the end of the day it's not going to get fixed until people bring that to light, recognize what's going on instead of hiding from it and being blind to the situation."