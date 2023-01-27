Browns Mailbag: What changes could be ahead on defense with Jim Schwartz at defensive coordinator?

I keep hearing only Anthony Walker or Sione Takitaki can be brought back — not both. What are the chances we can bring both back? I don't think Takitaki will command much in FA and that the Browns can bring both back for the right price. - Zach G., Toledo, OH

The Browns certainly liked what both players brought to the defense last season. Even though Walker only played three games due to a torn quad, he still remained a leader and was constantly around the locker room after his injury. The players have a lot of respect for Walker, who was also one of the most reliable tacklers on the defense before his season ended.

Takitaki was one of the guys who stepped up in Walker's absence and enjoyed a career-best year, and the Browns believe he took a big step in his fourth NFL season — his 71 tackles were a career-high.

Whether the Browns re-sign both will likely depend on what type of linebackers best fit Schwartz's defensive plans and how much cap space the Browns want to devote to the position. Schwartz, though, said that he's deployed a wide variety of linebackers in his defense over the years.

"We played with a lot of different style guys over time," he said. "I think the things that make the most difference when it comes to linebackers are instincts, communication ability and explosiveness. I played with some guys that have been in the low 220s. In Tennessee, (Titans ILB) David Long is outstanding, and he's 215 pounds. There have been plenty of guys in the NFL that have played light. Go back to (Pro Football Hall of Fame OLB) Derrick Brooks and remember him coming out — is he a safety or linebacker? He was just a cobra, and he could strike.

"I have seen some 250-pound guys that did not have the physical presence on the field, and I have seen some guys in their 215s or 220s that did. I think it falls to the other things. It comes from toughness, instincts, explosiveness and the ability to play fast and think quick."

What changes do the Browns need to make to get a defense comparable to the Bengals? - Jim M., Avon Lake, OH

The biggest difference between those two groups this season was in the defensive interior, particularly when it came to stopping the run.

The Bengals had two linebackers who stayed healthy and made stops in the run game in Logan Wilson (career-high 123 tackles) and Germaine Pratt (career-high 99 tackles). The Browns, meanwhile, suffered a myriad of injuries at linebacker — they ended the season with five LBs on injured reserve — and didn't discover consistent play from the LBs who did start.

The Bengals also benefited from excellent seasons from their defensive tackles. B.J. Hill turned in a career-high 68 tackles. Their other DT, D.J. Reader, was the sixth-highest ranked DT from Pro Football Focus this season. With all their interior pieces staying healthy and clogging the middle of the field, the Bengals built the seventh-best run defense this year with 106.6 yards allowed per game.

The Browns simply didn't have that same type of production from their interior, so reaching the Bengals' level next season can start with finding ways to significantly improve those levels of the defense.

Coach Schwartz was talking about a pic of someone named Dino during his press conference. Who was he talking about? - Jim B., Seville, Ohio

That would be Dino Lucarelli, the former Director of Public Relations for the Browns. He worked for the Browns for nearly four decades before retiring in 2013, and the media press conference room at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus is named after him.